Overall Standings After EWS Crans-Montana 2021

Sep 13, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
A strong performance for Richie Rude to take the win buy 6 seconds after battling it out all day with Jesse Melamed

After the seventh round of the 2021 EWS, let's see how the results stack up in the overall standings.

Individual Standings:

Elite Women



Top 50 Elite Men



U21 Women



Top 50 U21 Men


Master Women



Master Men




3 Comments

  • 1 0
 What a season of racing ! 1 and 2 so close and close battle for 3rd too ! Amazing !
  • 1 0
 Go Portugal! Borges 3rd!!!
  • 1 0
 Might want to check the teams as they’re all out of date.

