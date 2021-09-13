Pinkbike.com
Overall Standings After EWS Crans-Montana 2021
Sep 13, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
After the seventh round of the 2021 EWS, let's see how the results stack up in the overall standings.
Individual Standings:
Elite Women
Top 50 Elite Men
U21 Women
Top 50 U21 Men
Master Women
Master Men
Racing and Events
Results
Enduro Racing
Enduro World Series
Ews Crans Montana 2021
3 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
ChOu177
(1 hours ago)
What a season of racing ! 1 and 2 so close and close battle for 3rd too ! Amazing !
[Reply]
1
0
luis-beri
(51 mins ago)
Go Portugal! Borges 3rd!!!
[Reply]
1
0
CantQuitCartel
(31 mins ago)
Might want to check the teams as they’re all out of date.
[Reply]
