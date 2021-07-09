Overall Standings After EWS La Thuile 2021 Race 1

Jul 9, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Melanie Pugin traded stage wins with Courdurier throughout the day.

After the third round of the 2021 EWS, let's see how the results stack up in the overall standings.

Individual Standings:

Elite Women



Top 50 Elite Men



U21 Women



U21 Men




Posted In:
Racing and Events Results Enduro Racing Enduro World Series EWS La Thuile 2021


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2021
119656 views
Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2021
104180 views
Video: Andreas Kolb Narrowly Avoids Hitting a Car on the Les Gets World Cup Course
61119 views
Marine Cabirou Pulls Out of Les Gets World Cup Following Road Gap Crash
57937 views
Final Results: EWS La Thuile 2021 Race 1
57439 views
Ridden & Rated: 5 of the Best Convertible MTB Helmets for 2021
55798 views
Final Results from the Les Gets XC World Cup 2021
49317 views
5 Things We Learned From the Les Gets DH World Cup
49126 views

3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Canyon has to be the best racing team in the world right now. Their amount of dominance throughout each discipline is insane. Honestly in every discipline they have so much talent on offer. Fair play to them
  • 1 0
 Ouch Sam Hill...
  • 1 0
 Same goes for MM. That Covid forced off season hurt the usual suspects pretty bad.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008484
Mobile Version of Website