Overall Standings After EWS La Thuile 2021 Race 1
Jul 9, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
After the third round of the 2021 EWS, let's see how the results stack up in the overall standings.
Individual Standings:
Elite Women
Top 50 Elite Men
U21 Women
U21 Men
3 Comments
1
0
mc-marshie69
(8 mins ago)
Canyon has to be the best racing team in the world right now. Their amount of dominance throughout each discipline is insane. Honestly in every discipline they have so much talent on offer. Fair play to them
[Reply]
1
0
kirat
(14 mins ago)
Ouch Sam Hill...
[Reply]
1
0
Balgaroth
(9 mins ago)
Same goes for MM. That Covid forced off season hurt the usual suspects pretty bad.
[Reply]
