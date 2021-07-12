Pinkbike.com
Overall Standings After EWS La Thuile 2021 Race 2
Jul 12, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
After the fourth round of the 2021 EWS, let's see how the results stack up in the overall standings.
Individual Standings:
Elite Women
Top 50 Elite Men
U21 Women
U21 Men
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Results
Enduro Racing
Enduro World Series
EWS La Thuile 2021
3 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
Harlsta
(38 mins ago)
Canyon have got to be happy with 3 riders in the top 5 mens elite!
[Reply]
1
0
luis-beri
(28 mins ago)
5 points! as tight as spandex!!!
[Reply]
1
0
TARTARA
(28 mins ago)
LoL, photo, rocky mountain!
[Reply]
3 Comments
Post a Comment