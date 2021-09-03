Pinkbike.com
Overall Standings After EWS Loudenvielle 2021 Race 1
Sep 3, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
After the fifth round of the 2021 EWS, let's see how the results stack up in the overall standings.
Individual Standings:
Elite Women
Top 50 Elite Men
U21 Women
Top 50 U21 Men
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Results
Enduro Racing
Enduro World Series
Ews Loudenvielle 2021
4 Comments
Score
Time
4
0
womitor
(1 hours ago)
Slawomir Lukasik is just amazing, having no pro team and still sitting at 11th.
[Reply]
5
0
DANV
(1 hours ago)
Calling it - Moi Moi for EWS 2021.
[Reply]
2
0
donpinpon29
(1 hours ago)
Yeeee
[Reply]
2
0
ryba1237
(1 hours ago)
LUKASIK SEND IT MAN
[Reply]
