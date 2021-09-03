Overall Standings After EWS Loudenvielle 2021 Race 1

Sep 3, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Harriet Harnden looking strong and fast and looking to back up her win from last round in La Thuile

After the fifth round of the 2021 EWS, let's see how the results stack up in the overall standings.

Individual Standings:

Elite Women



Top 50 Elite Men



U21 Women



Top 50 U21 Men




4 Comments

  • 4 0
 Slawomir Lukasik is just amazing, having no pro team and still sitting at 11th.
  • 5 0
 Calling it - Moi Moi for EWS 2021.
  • 2 0
 Yeeee
  • 2 0
 LUKASIK SEND IT MAN

