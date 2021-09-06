Overall Standings After EWS Loudenvielle 2021 Race 2

Sep 6, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Melanie Pugin would come 3rd and retain her lead in the overall

After the sixth round of the 2021 EWS, let's see how the results stack up in the overall standings.

Individual Standings:

Elite Women



Top 50 Elite Men



U21 Women



U21 Men




 Pretty rad to have Aussies on the top spots for both male categories. I've always felt like MTB racing in Aus has been "we do the best with what we have" as a mentality. These guys must have worked their holes off, and the results speak for themselves.
 Slawomir Lukasik 9th overall! What a beast! Only privateer in top 30!

