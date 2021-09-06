Pinkbike.com
Overall Standings After EWS Loudenvielle 2021 Race 2
Sep 6, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
After the sixth round of the 2021 EWS, let's see how the results stack up in the overall standings.
Individual Standings:
Elite Women
Top 50 Elite Men
U21 Women
U21 Men
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Results
Enduro Racing
Enduro World Series
Ews Loudenvielle 2021
Score
Time
1
0
fektor-b
(8 mins ago)
Pretty rad to have Aussies on the top spots for both male categories. I've always felt like MTB racing in Aus has been "we do the best with what we have" as a mentality. These guys must have worked their holes off, and the results speak for themselves.
[Reply]
1
0
kaku
(11 mins ago)
Slawomir Lukasik 9th overall! What a beast! Only privateer in top 30!
[Reply]
