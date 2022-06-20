Overall Standings After EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2022

Jun 20, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Isabeau Courdurier put nearly 20 seconds into her closest rival to take the win today.

After the second round of the 2022 EWS, let's see how the results stack up in the overall standings.

Individual Standings:

Elite Men



Elite Women



U21 Women



U21 Men




