Overall Standings After EWS Tweed Valley 2022

Jun 6, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Ella Conolly finally backed up her podium showing from a few years back to take her first ever EWS win and the overall series lead to go wit it.

After the first round of the 2022 EWS, let's see how the results stack up in the overall standings.

Individual Standings:

Elite Men



Elite Women



U21 Women



U21 Men




Posted In:
Racing and Events Results Enduro Racing Enduro World Series EWS Tweed Valley 2022


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the EWS Tweed Valley 2022
98586 views
What’s the Significance of the Specialized Direct-to-Consumer Move? It’s Complicated.
71887 views
First Ride: ARC8 Evolve FS - The Future of XC Race Bikes?
66090 views
Tech Randoms: EWS Tweed Valley 2022
61037 views
Spotted: SRAM Prototype E-Bike Motor
55112 views
Pro Stage Results from EWS Tweed Valley 2022
53594 views
Opinion: You Should Be Fixing Your Own Bike
46000 views
Video: Reece Wallace Shows How Versatile 145mm of Travel Can Be in 'Plane Fun'
33641 views

2 Comments

  • 1 1
 Err.it's the first round. The overall is the same as the event results you posted earlier.
  • 1 0
 With the Pro and Queen stage points there are handful of overall changes. Eg Dan Booker leapfrogged Martin Maes into 4th overall.





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007959
Mobile Version of Website