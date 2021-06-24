Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Overall Standings After EWS Val Di Fassa 2021 - Race 1
Jun 24, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
After the first round of the 2021 EWS, let's see how the results stack up in the overall standings.
Individual Standings:
Elite Women
Top 50 Elite Men
U21 Women
U21 Men
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Results
Enduro Racing
Enduro World Series
Ews Val Di Fassa 2021
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Spotted: SRAM is Testing Something (But It's Probably Not a Dual Caliper Brake)
91463 views
Quiz: Can You Tell a Real Pinkbike Comment from an AI Generated One?
88385 views
Gee Atherton Airlifted to Hospital After a Crash While Filming
73998 views
Results: EWS Val Di Fassa 2021 - Race 1
70502 views
Review: Cannondale's All New 2022 Jekyll 1
68638 views
Final Results: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2021
56740 views
First Ride: 2022 Norco Range - High Pivot Goodness
48871 views
Shimano Factory Shut Down in Malaysia May Cause Additional Product Delays
44245 views
2 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
klerric
(9 mins ago)
If Sam starts the next race further back i'd hate to be the rider starting in front of him and when they hear his thunder....i recon most riders will have blown away the cob webs....
[Reply]
1
0
BartDM
(18 mins ago)
good job Lukasik
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008380
Mobile Version of Website
2 Comments
Post a Comment