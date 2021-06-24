Overall Standings After EWS Val Di Fassa 2021 - Race 1

Jun 24, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Your women s podium 1st Isabeau Courdurier 2nd Morgane Charre 3rd Melanie Pugin

After the first round of the 2021 EWS, let's see how the results stack up in the overall standings.

Individual Standings:

Elite Women



Top 50 Elite Men



U21 Women



U21 Men




 If Sam starts the next race further back i'd hate to be the rider starting in front of him and when they hear his thunder....i recon most riders will have blown away the cob webs....
 good job Lukasik

