Overall Standings After EWS Val Di Fassa 2021 Race 2

Jun 27, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Jack Moir takes his first win and is joined on the podium by Richie Rude and Charlie Murray

After the second round of the 2021 EWS, let's see how the results stack up in the overall standings.

Individual Standings:

Elite Women



Top 50 Elite Men



U21 Women



U21 Men




Posted In:
Racing and Events Results Enduro Racing Enduro World Series EWS Val Di Fassa 2021


