Overall Standings After EWS Val Di Fassa 2022
Jun 27, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
After the third round of the 2022 EWS, let's see how the results stack up in the overall standings.
Individual Standings:
Elite Men
Elite Women
U21 Women
U21 Men
Racing and Events
Results
Enduro Racing
Enduro World Series
Ews Val Di Fassa 2022
30 Comments
Score
Time
40
4
LyO177
(3 days ago)
Interesting stat, Ed masters is the only one of the top 50 who was born in the 80’s.
Yeah I know it’s not that much interesting but it makes me feel old.
[Reply]
20
2
bashhard
(3 days ago)
For real? You simply ignored Sam f*cking Hill! (And Romain Paulhan)
[Reply]
3
0
LyO177
(2 days ago)
@bashhard
: my bad sorry
[Reply]
6
1
pisgahgnar
(2 days ago)
Doesn't make me feel old, it makes me feel like I can still be fast since I'm the same age as Eddie.
[Reply]
21
0
reidmorebooks
(3 days ago)
Fairbrother in 11th. Good run kid! That is pretty incredible. Someone get him to the rest of the races.
[Reply]
5
0
threesixtykickflip
(3 days ago)
All Hail the Fairbrother \m/
[Reply]
4
0
dolface
(2 days ago)
It's happening, Deviate set up a Godundme for him!
www.gofundme.com/f/matthew-fairbrother?viewupdates
[Reply]
16
0
Singletrack0571
(2 days ago)
How about Luke's effort in under 21's. After three rounds he has won every single stage and would have consistently been in the top 10 in Elite. Not to mention after three rounds of DH World Cup he sits in 14th overall with a top 10 at Fort Bill. The future is fast!
[Reply]
19
0
wpplayer18
(3 days ago)
Loving the battle between Rude and Melamed.
[Reply]
6
0
shredddr
(3 days ago)
Those two are pretty incredible. Seems like never a bad stage, they're so consistent and so consistently fast. Sure, some other guys can approach their times, but never for an entire race...
[Reply]
3
0
swenzowski
(3 days ago)
@shredddr
: It seems like we always hear about what mistakes Rude made but not what Melamed did. Like Rude crashed in one of the stages, and we know Jesse was riding smart, but I wonder if he had any "shit your pants" moments as well.
[Reply]
26
0
JesseMelamed
(2 days ago)
@swenzowski
: I'm the king of "shit your pants" moments.
[Reply]
5
0
swenzowski
(2 days ago)
@JesseMelamed
: one of us!
[Reply]
5
0
wpplayer18
(2 days ago)
@swenzowski
: More like the king of us
[Reply]
12
1
Cmolway
(3 days ago)
Lets talk about the important finishes: Evan Wall 50th, Tom Bradshaw 124th.
[Reply]
16
0
iridedj
(3 days ago)
Tom in the top 125! Lets go Tom!
[Reply]
2
0
bikerdre
(3 days ago)
this!
[Reply]
6
0
a-m-c
(3 days ago)
Jesse needs to freshen the mullet-hawk for next round.
[Reply]
2
0
humoroususername
(2 days ago)
Slightly interesting that the top 5 in the standings finished in that exact order 1-5 in the last race. That's surely a very unlikely occurrence from a statistical point of view?
[Reply]
2
0
suspended-flesh
(20 hours ago)
I would like to see Masters Moir Melamed Maes Murray finish 1-5
[Reply]
2
0
Here
(2 days ago)
The battle is on. Lets go.
[Reply]
2
0
jwdenver
(2 days ago)
Only like 3 pro men from the US in the top 150, Wtf???
[Reply]
4
1
WestSlopeAdam
(2 days ago)
Kind of expensive to race any UCI series when the schedules are all setup for European racers.
[Reply]
7
1
CleanZine
(2 days ago)
@WestSlopeAdam
: The 6 AUS/NZL riders in just the top 15 Pro men seem to be making it work, and they have 0 races on their continent for this series (there are 2 rounds in the US and 1 in Canada).
[Reply]
5
0
jwdenver
(2 days ago)
@WestSlopeAdam
: that doesn’t explain it. Tons of athletes from outside of Europe in these standings. Just no Americans.
[Reply]
1
0
bocomtb
(2 days ago)
@CleanZine
: C’mon now. Those 6 guys are all established riders on top-tier teams. Long flights for down under, sure, but (hopefully) they aren’t paying their own way and have someone else taking care of the travel logistics.
But, to your last point, if you’re a privateer North American enduro racer and there’s 3 EWS races on your home continent, why bother with the hassle and expense of the first 3 European rounds? I’ll bet you see a lot more USA, CAN and maybe even some MEX in the top 150 when the next 3 rounds are done.
[Reply]
3
0
stunnanumma1
(2 days ago)
@bocomtb
: man, i am really interested in this. I really hope the US reps better.
[Reply]
1
0
CleanZine
(1 days ago)
@bocomtb
: Being full factory/pro does help, but they didn't arrive fully formed as pro riders. In terms of getting to the races as a privateer as they all did initially it's harder to do it from that region, but they did and have risen to that point now. If US racers really want to do it then it shows that if those guys can, they can too. If anything it's easier in some ways as there's much more media focus on and from the US, so getting exposure is arguably more straightforward to help with sponsorship. It's also cheaper and easier to travel to Europe from the US.
Do agree that there'll be more USA/CAN/MEX riders in the top 150 for the next 3 round in just the same way that at the Tweed Valley round there were plenty of unknown UK riders who were up in the standings. It's a shame that the Australian and New Zealand rounds wound up getting cancelled so early on as it would have been cool to get those locals more of a chance too.
[Reply]
2
0
SvenNorske
(17 hours ago)
Let’s be real, the tone on this site toward Rude and American riders in general is salty at best, many times from Americans. Combine the attitude, lack of serious amateur support, and most races are in Europe equals little North American riders.
[Reply]
6
10
justinfoil
(3 days ago)
Didn't even pull out the top 3 or 5 for each category for easy perusal. Might as well just link directly to the PDF those lists got plagarized from. Or at least paste in the entire pages and not clip out the series and sponsor logos.
[Reply]
