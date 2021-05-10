Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Overall Standings After the 2021 Albstadt XC World Cup
May 10, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
After an incredible weekend of racing in Albstadt, let's see how the results stack up in the overall standings.
Individual Standings:
Elite Women
Elite Men
U23 Women
U23 Men
Team Standings:
Elite Men's Teams
Elite Women's Teams
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Results
Albstadt World Cup Xc 2021
World Cup XC
XC Racing
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
How Much Do Professional Mountain Bikers Get Paid? - Pinkbike's State of the Sport Survey
104995 views
Thought Experiment: What's the Heaviest Trail Bike We Could Build for $10k?
57542 views
Spotted (Again): Santa Cruz's New XC Race Bike - Albstadt XC World Cup 2021
55062 views
5 Interesting Bikes For Sale on the Pinkbike Buy&Sell - What Do You Think?
50451 views
Final Results: Albstadt XC World Cup 2021
43828 views
Field Trip: Polygon's $2,369 Siskiu Fools You Into Thinking It's Pricier
41700 views
Trinity MTB Debuts With a Steel, High Pivot, Gearbox Compatible Freeride Bike
41579 views
Field Trip: Stoic vs Sentier vs Two Stroke vs Fluid vs Growler - Value Hardtail Roundtable
36191 views
1 Comment
Score
Time
1
0
VWsurfbum
(0 mins ago)
Just finished watching, WOW what a season this is going to be! Ladies' field, so much talent and the men'sa is going to be exciting with the big names and now a Brit! What a ride from Pidcock!!!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007700
Mobile Version of Website
1 Comment
Post a Comment