Overall Standings After the 2021 Albstadt XC World Cup

May 10, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Victor Koretzky bided his time today and picked his moment to attack with pinpoint perfection.

After an incredible weekend of racing in Albstadt, let's see how the results stack up in the overall standings.

Individual Standings:

Elite Women



Elite Men



U23 Women



U23 Men



Team Standings:

Elite Men's Teams



Elite Women's Teams




Posted In:
Racing and Events Results Albstadt World Cup Xc 2021 World Cup XC XC Racing


Must Read This Week
How Much Do Professional Mountain Bikers Get Paid? - Pinkbike's State of the Sport Survey
104995 views
Thought Experiment: What's the Heaviest Trail Bike We Could Build for $10k?
57542 views
Spotted (Again): Santa Cruz's New XC Race Bike - Albstadt XC World Cup 2021
55062 views
5 Interesting Bikes For Sale on the Pinkbike Buy&Sell - What Do You Think?
50451 views
Final Results: Albstadt XC World Cup 2021
43828 views
Field Trip: Polygon's $2,369 Siskiu Fools You Into Thinking It's Pricier
41700 views
Trinity MTB Debuts With a Steel, High Pivot, Gearbox Compatible Freeride Bike
41579 views
Field Trip: Stoic vs Sentier vs Two Stroke vs Fluid vs Growler - Value Hardtail Roundtable
36191 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Just finished watching, WOW what a season this is going to be! Ladies' field, so much talent and the men'sa is going to be exciting with the big names and now a Brit! What a ride from Pidcock!!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007700
Mobile Version of Website