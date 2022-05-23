Overall Standings After the Fort William DH World Cup 2022

May 23, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Speed style and all the power. Pierron cutting through the rain in training.

After an amazing weekend of racing at the classic venue of Fort William, let's see how the results stack up in the overall standings.

Individual Standings:

Elite Women



Elite Men



Junior Women



Junior Men



Team Standings:




