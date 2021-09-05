Overall Standings After the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2021

Sep 5, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Thibaut Daprela continues to prove himself as cream of the crop.

After an incredible weekend of racing in Lenzerheide, let's see how the results stack up in the overall standings after the fourth round of the 2021 DH World Cup.

Individual Standings:

Elite Women



Elite Men



Junior Women



Junior Men



Team Standings:




Posted In:
Racing and Events Results DH Racing Lenzerheide World Cup Dh 2021 World Cup DH


