Overall Standings After the Lenzerheide World Cup XC 2021

Sep 6, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Victor Koretzky seems to be getting back in the swing of things after a slightly quieter mid season.

After some incredible racing in Lenzerheide, let's see how the results stack up in the overall standings.

Individual Standings:

Elite Women



Elite Men



U23 Women



U23 Men



Team Standings:

Elite Men's Teams



Elite Women's Teams




Posted In:
Racing and Events Results Lenzerheide World Cup Xc 2021 World Cup XC XC Racing


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2021
86597 views
Qualifying Results from the Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2021
71187 views
Updated: Brendan Fairclough Airlifted from Lenzerheide World Cup with Severe Gash to Thigh
64861 views
Orange Releases the Phase AD3 Adaptive Bike for Ex-EWS Racer Loraine Truong
64569 views
An In-Depth Look at the Canyon GeoBend Concept with the Industrial Designer Marvin Henschel
61679 views
Day 2 Randoms - Eurobike 2021
49444 views
Final Results from EWS Loudenvielle 2021 Race 1
46634 views
Shimano Announces New 6-Bolt Ice Tech Rotors
45637 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008168
Mobile Version of Website