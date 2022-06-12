Overall Standings After the Leogang DH World Cup 2022

Jun 11, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Queen of the moutain flying high.

After a dramatic weekend of racing in the mud at Leogang, let's see how the results stack up in the overall standings.

Individual Standings:

Elite Women



Elite Men



Junior Women



Junior Men



Team Standings:




Posted In:
Racing and Events Results DH Racing Leogang World Cup Dh 2022 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the EWS Tweed Valley 2022
116177 views
Qualifying Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2022
97218 views
Final Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2022
88024 views
First Look: The New Unno Burn Looks Absolutely Wild
51302 views
4 Steel Bikes from the 2022 Handmade Bicycle Show Australia
45722 views
7 of the Best New Mountain Bike Pants Ridden & Rated
41501 views
Timed Training Results: Leogang DH World Cup 2022
41032 views
Tech Randoms: Custom Everything at the Leogang DH World Cup 2022
38288 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008493
Mobile Version of Website