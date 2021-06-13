Overall Standings After the Leogang World Cup DH 2021

Jun 13, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Pau Menoyo Busquets had been looking sensational all weekend but a messy qualifying left him further back. He got it all together when it mattered though for his first World Cup victory.

After an incredible week of racing in Leogang, let's see how the results stack up in the overall standings after the first round of the 2021 DH World Cup.

Individual Standings:

Elite Women



Elite Men



Junior Women



Junior Men



Team Standings:




Posted In:
Racing and Events Results DH Racing Leogang World Cup Dh 2021 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
First Look: All New 2022 Scott Spark - The Next Generation of Integration
145555 views
Qualifying Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2021
118375 views
Final Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2021
107445 views
Update: Flo Payet Posts Video of the Moment a Course Pole Struck his Genitals and Took him Out of the Leogang World Cup
70522 views
First Ride: Santa Cruz's New Bronson Gets a Mullet for 2022
62941 views
Tech Randoms: Leogang World Cup 2021
60332 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Niner WFO 9 RDO Frameset
56226 views
Commencal Unveils the 2021 Supreme Race Bike
53642 views

4 Comments

  • 3 0
 Minnar 12th on a ugly run In a World Cup nearly 40. Man is a animal kids untill your 40 you ain’t got no idea
  • 4 0
 Max Commencal is the real player and winner of fantasy league.
  • 1 0
 My money is always on Max, can't go wrong
  • 1 0
 While my fantasy team incl minnaar and co only did ok, the intense boys had a really poor weekend with mulally not qualifying and Gwin way way off the pace. Lets hope we see a bit more opposition to the frenchies next race

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008081
Mobile Version of Website