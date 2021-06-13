Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Overall Standings After the Leogang World Cup DH 2021
Jun 13, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
After an incredible week of racing in Leogang, let's see how the results stack up in the overall standings after the first round of the 2021 DH World Cup.
Individual Standings:
Elite Women
Elite Men
Junior Women
Junior Men
Team Standings:
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Results
DH Racing
Leogang World Cup Dh 2021
World Cup DH
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
First Look: All New 2022 Scott Spark - The Next Generation of Integration
145555 views
Qualifying Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2021
118375 views
Final Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2021
107445 views
Update: Flo Payet Posts Video of the Moment a Course Pole Struck his Genitals and Took him Out of the Leogang World Cup
70522 views
First Ride: Santa Cruz's New Bronson Gets a Mullet for 2022
62941 views
Tech Randoms: Leogang World Cup 2021
60332 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Niner WFO 9 RDO Frameset
56226 views
Commencal Unveils the 2021 Supreme Race Bike
53642 views
4 Comments
Score
Time
3
0
thelastrun
(30 mins ago)
Minnar 12th on a ugly run In a World Cup nearly 40. Man is a animal kids untill your 40 you ain’t got no idea
[Reply]
4
0
oldfaith
(28 mins ago)
Max Commencal is the real player and winner of fantasy league.
[Reply]
1
0
not-really
(13 mins ago)
My money is always on Max, can't go wrong
[Reply]
1
0
doncouzens
(3 mins ago)
While my fantasy team incl minnaar and co only did ok, the intense boys had a really poor weekend with mulally not qualifying and Gwin way way off the pace. Lets hope we see a bit more opposition to the frenchies next race
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008081
Mobile Version of Website
4 Comments
Post a Comment