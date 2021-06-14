Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Overall Standings After the Leogang World Cup XC 2021
Jun 14, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
After a great weekend of racing in Leogang, let's see how the results stack up in the overall standings.
Individual Standings:
Elite Women
Elite Men
U23 Women
U23 Men
Team Standings:
Elite Men's Teams
Elite Women's Teams
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Results
Leogang World Cup Xc 2021
World Cup XC
XC Racing
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
First Look: All New 2022 Scott Spark - The Next Generation of Integration
149198 views
Final Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2021
124366 views
Qualifying Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2021
119931 views
Update: Flo Payet Posts Video of the Moment a Course Pole Struck his Genitals and Took him Out of the Leogang World Cup
79981 views
First Ride: Santa Cruz's New Bronson Gets a Mullet for 2022
63989 views
Tech Randoms: Leogang World Cup 2021
61604 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Niner WFO 9 RDO Frameset
56794 views
Commencal Unveils the 2021 Supreme Race Bike
54383 views
1 Comment
Score
Time
1
0
enduroNZ
(15 mins ago)
It’s tight at the top of the mens!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009588
Mobile Version of Website
1 Comment
Post a Comment