Overall Standings After the Leogang World Cup XC 2021

Jun 14, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
It was a lonely old race for Loana Lecomte once again.

After a great weekend of racing in Leogang, let's see how the results stack up in the overall standings.

Individual Standings:

Elite Women



Elite Men



U23 Women



U23 Men



Team Standings:

Elite Men's Teams



Elite Women's Teams




Leogang World Cup Xc 2021 World Cup XC XC Racing


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 It’s tight at the top of the mens!

