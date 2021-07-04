Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Overall Standings After the Les Gets DH World Cup 2021
Jul 4, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
After a rowdy week of racing in Les Gets, let's see how the results stack up in the overall standings after the second round of the 2021 DH World Cup.
Individual Standings:
Elite Women
Elite Men
Junior Women
Junior Men
Team Standings:
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Results
DH Racing
Les Gets World Cup Dh 2021
World Cup DH
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2021
100528 views
Final Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2021
94019 views
Update: Amaury Pierron Airlifted from French Cup DH Race
75723 views
First Ride: The 2022 Ibis Exie is Made in USA & Ready to Race
64020 views
Round-Up: 21 Of the Best Mountain Bike Helmets for 2021
59587 views
Tech Randoms - Les Gets World Cup DH 2021
56340 views
Video: Andreas Kolb Narrowly Avoids Hitting a Car on the Les Gets World Cup Course
52059 views
Marine Cabirou Pulls Out of Les Gets World Cup Following Road Gap Crash
49881 views
4 Comments
Score
Time
3
1
doncouzens
(24 mins ago)
Aaron looking solid in 30th. On his FB post seemed pretty content and says theres a few things to work on......
[Reply]
1
0
sebvdb
(44 mins ago)
A french can hide another
[Reply]
1
0
Trabes
(11 mins ago)
Phoebe and Jackson for course preview at Maribor please.
[Reply]
1
0
Bfc
(1 hours ago)
Go Troy and Greg!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009127
Mobile Version of Website
4 Comments
Post a Comment