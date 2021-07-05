Overall Standings After the Les Gets World Cup XC 2021

Jul 5, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Mathias Flueckiger makes his bid for freedom.

After some wet and wild racing in Les Gets, let's see how the results stack up in the overall standings.

Individual Standings:

Elite Women



Elite Men



U23 Women



U23 Men



Team Standings:

Elite Men's Teams



Elite Women's Teams




Posted In:
Racing and Events Results Les Gets World Cup Xc 2021 World Cup XC XC Racing


