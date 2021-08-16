Pinkbike.com
Overall Standings After the Maribor DH World Cup 2021
Aug 16, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
After a wild weekend of racing in Maribor, let's see how the results stack up in the overall standings after the third round of the 2021 DH World Cup.
Individual Standings:
Elite Women
Elite Men
Junior Women
Junior Men
Team Standings:
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Results
DH Racing
Maribor World Cup Dh 2021
World Cup DH
6 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
Odinson
(1 hours ago)
Daprela with a monster lead in the Elite Men’s.
Very realistic chance he’ll run away with the overall.
[Reply]
1
0
vinay
(1 hours ago)
In the team standings, the two top Commencal teams also have a fair lead over the rest. And it may look like less as the juniors simply win fewer points, but Jackson Goldstone is also a fair bit ahead over the rest. Even if Jordans would win the next race and Goldstone would place 12th, he'd still be leading in the overall.
Curious and it doesn't bother me at all, but why is Camille placed second and Myriam placed first? Is it just a limitation of the score chart format or is there something else they look at next (like adding total race times or something) to decide who's first?
[Reply]
2
0
jose90
(1 hours ago)
@vinay
: Both Camille and Myriam have won one race, but their next best result is a second for Myriam and third for Camille. I assume that's the reason, basically they compare best results and see who has more wins or best positions.
[Reply]
1
0
nani444
(33 mins ago)
Still f*cking impresses by Vali Höll.
Coming back from an injury and her "second first" elite season and standing currently in 3rd place! Amazing!
[Reply]
1
0
sevenup
(41 mins ago)
Who win the overall in his second year elite or less ? Vouilloz for sure, maybe Minnaar ?
[Reply]
1
0
pedalmas-magazine
(10 mins ago)
Watch out for dan slack
[Reply]
