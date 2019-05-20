Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Crankworx
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
RACING
Overall Standings: Albstadt World Cup XC 2019
May 20, 2019
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
After a weekend of great racing with some interesting results, let's see how the results stack up in the overall standings.
Full results
here
.
Induvidual Standings
Elite Men:
Elite Women:
Team Standings
Elite Men:
Elite Women:
Previously:
•
Photo Epic: When it Rains it Pours - Albstadt World Cup XC 2019
•
Final Results: Albstadt World Cup XC 2019
•
5 Bikes and a Few Tech Randoms: Albstadt World Cup XC 2019
•
XCC Photo Epic: Off to a Roaring Start - Albstadt World Cup XC 2019
•
Randoms: Albstadt World Cup XC 2019
•
Results: XCC Short Track - Albstadt World Cup XC 2019
•
Video: Course Preview with Henrique Avancini - Albstadt World Cup XC 2019
•
Course Preview: Smooth Sailing - Albstadt World Cup XC 2019
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Whyte Bikes Win Legal Battle Against Haas F1 Team's Title Sponsor, Rich Energy
58252 views
Review: Fuji’s 2019 Auric LT Enduro Bike is Surprisingly Versatile
43851 views
Final Results: Albstadt World Cup XC 2019
43082 views
MUST WATCH: Return to Earth - The Spectacular Official Trailer from Anthill Films
41441 views
Video: The Pinkbike Unofficial Whistler Long Jump Contest
40391 views
Randoms: Albstadt World Cup XC 2019
37727 views
Video: Rob Warner Tries to Keep Up With Emily Batty in Arizona
35495 views
Pinkbike Poll: What Would You Upgrade On Your Current Mountain Bike?
33551 views
1 Comment
Score
Time
+ 1
almostsendy
(7 mins ago)
Kate is bringing so much pride to American mountain biking and is making XC cool! Letsss go Tokyo 2020!!!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.030708
Mobile Version of Website
1 Comment
Post a Comment