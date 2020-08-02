Overall Standings: Crankworx Summer Series - Week 1

Overall Standings After Week 1:

Men:



1st. Finn Iles: 370

2nd. Bas Van Steenbergen: 315

3rd. Kasper Woolley: 276

4th. Remi Gauvin: 204

5th. Mckay Vezina: 188

6th. Lucas Cruz: 186

7th. Kirk McDowall: 183

8th. Rhys Verner:175

9th. Jesse Melamed: 174

10th. Seth Sherlock: 165

11th. Henry Fitzgerald: 152

12th. Mark Wallace: 144

13th. Elliot Jamieson: 122

14th. Fabien Cousinié: 122

15th. Trevor Burke: 105

16th. Brett Rheeder: 70

17th. Jakob Jewett: 56



Women:



1st. Vaea Verbeeck: 385

2nd. Casey Brown: 330

3rd. Miranda Miller: 280

4th. Andréane Lanthier Nadeau: 245

5th. Georgia Astle: 205

6th. Leonie Picton: 195

7th. Lucy Schick: 160

8th. Ainhoa Ijurco: 70





With the first week of the Clif Crankworx Summer Series complete take a look at how things are stacking up in the overall standings. Keep watch for more racing from the second week of the Summer Series coming soon.