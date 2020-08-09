Overall Standings: Crankworx Summer Series - Week 2

Aug 9, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

With the second week of the Clif Crankworx Summer Series complete take a look at how things are stacking up in the overall standings. Keep watch for more racing from the third and final week of the Summer Series coming soon.

Overall Standings After Week 2:

Men:

1st. Finn Iles: 661
2nd. Bas Van Steenbergen: 473
3rd. Rhys Verner: 450
4th. Kirk McDowall: 428
5th. Lucas Cruz: 425
6th. Jesse Melamed: 415
7th. Mckay Vezina: 384
8th. Henry Fitzgerald: 375
9th. Remi Gauvin: 364
10th. Kasper Woolley: 361
11th. Mark Wallace: 337
12th. Seth Sherlock: 279
13th. Elliot Jamieson: 278
14th. Fabien Cousinié: 260
15th. Trevor Burke: 159
16th. Brett Rheeder: 100

Women:

1st. Vaea Verbeeck: 690
2nd. Casey Brown: 640
3rd. Andréane Lanthier Nadeau: 580
4th. Miranda Miller: 545
5th. Georgia Astle: 445
6th. Leonie Picton: 320
7th. Lucy Schick: 320
8th. Ainhoa Ijurco: 95




