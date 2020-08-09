Overall Standings: Crankworx Summer Series - Week 2

Overall Standings After Week 2:

Men:



1st. Finn Iles: 661

2nd. Bas Van Steenbergen: 473

3rd. Rhys Verner: 450

4th. Kirk McDowall: 428

5th. Lucas Cruz: 425

6th. Jesse Melamed: 415

7th. Mckay Vezina: 384

8th. Henry Fitzgerald: 375

9th. Remi Gauvin: 364

10th. Kasper Woolley: 361

11th. Mark Wallace: 337

12th. Seth Sherlock: 279

13th. Elliot Jamieson: 278

14th. Fabien Cousinié: 260

15th. Trevor Burke: 159

16th. Brett Rheeder: 100



Women:



1st. Vaea Verbeeck: 690

2nd. Casey Brown: 640

3rd. Andréane Lanthier Nadeau: 580

4th. Miranda Miller: 545

5th. Georgia Astle: 445

6th. Leonie Picton: 320

7th. Lucy Schick: 320

8th. Ainhoa Ijurco: 95





With the second week of the Clif Crankworx Summer Series complete take a look at how things are stacking up in the overall standings. Keep watch for more racing from the third and final week of the Summer Series coming soon.