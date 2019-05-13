Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Crankworx
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
RACING
Overall Standings: EWS Madeira 2019
May 13, 2019
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
After some incredibly close racing that saw Martin Maes and Isabeau Courdurier take their third win of the year lets see how the results stack up in the overall standings.
Full results
here
.
Elite Men:
Elite Women:
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Video: Are 29/27.5" Mullet Bikes Faster Than 29ers?
93801 views
Video: French Mountain Biker Goes Viral After Almost Crashing into A Group of Students
90553 views
Sick Bicycle Co Responds to Anger Over Undelivered Frames
78907 views
Final Results: EWS Madeira 2019
68976 views
Connor Fearon Wins Regional Enduro Race on a Hardtail
59814 views
Day One Results: EWS Madeira 2019
54907 views
5 Metal Hardtails From the Bespoked Show 2019
49999 views
Opinion: Why Is Everyone Talking About Seat Tube Angles?
49527 views
1 Comment
Score
Time
+ 1
AaronC99
(32 mins ago)
Shocker...
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.021261
Mobile Version of Website
1 Comment
Post a Comment