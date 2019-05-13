RACING

Overall Standings: EWS Madeira 2019

May 13, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Three wins in a row for Isabeau Courdurier

After some incredibly close racing that saw Martin Maes and Isabeau Courdurier take their third win of the year lets see how the results stack up in the overall standings.

Full results here.

Elite Men:


Elite Women:



1 Comment

 Shocker...

