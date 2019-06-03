RACING

Overall Standings: Fort William World Cup DH 2019

Jun 3, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Troy Brosnan dug deep down the final minute of the track to make time on his rivals but would still fall just over two seconds short of the win.

After some brutal racing in Fort William let's see how the results stack up in the overall standings.

Individual Standings:
Elite Men


Elite Women



Junior Men



Junior Women



Team Standings:



Must Read This Week
Aaron Gwin’s Race Bike Stolen in Edinburgh
126501 views
Final Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2019
108945 views
First Ride: Shimano's Back in the Game With New XT and SLX 12-Speed Groups
97026 views
Results: Qualifying - Fort William DH World Cup 2019
93756 views
Tahnee Seagrave Out of Fort William World Cup DH 2019 [Updated]
61789 views
Tech Randoms: Fort William DH World Cup 2019
54568 views
Opening Day Survey: What People Are Riding at the Whistler Bike Park
51225 views
Results: Timed Training - Fort William DH World Cup 2019
47279 views

5 Comments

  • + 9
 Lets go Mr Consistent. You got this Troy.
  • + 1
 Please stop with the scribd give top 10 places for men and women and top 5 for juniors and provide a link for the entire results
  • + 1
 I am not sure about Eddie Masters' last season start but he probably wasn't as consistent as this year?
15th and 9th, well done.
  • + 1
 Yo! Eddy!
  • + 0
 About time that quali didn't count towards overall.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.024687
Mobile Version of Website