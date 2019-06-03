Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Crankworx
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
RACING
Overall Standings: Fort William World Cup DH 2019
Jun 3, 2019
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
After some brutal racing in Fort William let's see how the results stack up in the overall standings.
Individual Standings:
Elite Men
Elite Women
Junior Men
Junior Women
Team Standings:
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Aaron Gwin’s Race Bike Stolen in Edinburgh
126501 views
Final Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2019
108945 views
First Ride: Shimano's Back in the Game With New XT and SLX 12-Speed Groups
97026 views
Results: Qualifying - Fort William DH World Cup 2019
93756 views
Tahnee Seagrave Out of Fort William World Cup DH 2019 [Updated]
61789 views
Tech Randoms: Fort William DH World Cup 2019
54568 views
Opening Day Survey: What People Are Riding at the Whistler Bike Park
51225 views
Results: Timed Training - Fort William DH World Cup 2019
47279 views
5 Comments
Score
Time
+ 9
T-Bot
(38 mins ago)
Lets go Mr Consistent. You got this Troy.
[Reply]
+ 1
Gremclon
(2 mins ago)
Please stop with the scribd give top 10 places for men and women and top 5 for juniors and provide a link for the entire results
[Reply]
+ 1
DuelingBanjos
(2 mins ago)
I am not sure about Eddie Masters' last season start but he probably wasn't as consistent as this year?
15th and 9th, well done.
[Reply]
+ 1
dreggsy1971
(4 mins ago)
Yo! Eddy!
[Reply]
+ 0
jimmythehat
(11 mins ago)
About time that quali didn't count towards overall.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.024687
Mobile Version of Website
5 Comments
15th and 9th, well done.
Post a Comment