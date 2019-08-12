Overall Standings: Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2019

Aug 12, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Amaury Pierron flying into the finish area and roaring straight into the hotseat.

After some exciting racing in Lenzerheide let's see how the results stack up in the overall standings.

Individual Standings:
Elite Men


Elite Women


Junior Men


Junior Women



Team Standings:



Regions in Article
Lenzerheide Bikepark

Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Lenzerheide World Cup Dh 2019 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2020 Giant Reign Advanced 29
86091 views
Final Results: Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2019
83729 views
Spotted: Prototype Specialized Enduro? - Crankworx Whistler 2019
81072 views
First Ride: 2020 Specialized Epic HT - The World's Lightest Production Hardtail
79179 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk's RAW 100 V5
67447 views
Results: Qualifying - Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2019
65545 views
The British Racing Green Project - Gustav Gullholm's Incredible Custom Scott Gambler & Spark
55795 views
Final Results: EWS Whistler 2019
54460 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.013458
Mobile Version of Website