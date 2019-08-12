Overall Standings: Lenzerheide World Cup XC 2019

Aug 12, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

After some of the best XC racing this year in Lenzerheide, let's see how the results stack up in the overall standings.

Individual Standings:
Elite Men


Elite Women



Team Standings:
Elite Men's Teams


Elite Women's Teams



