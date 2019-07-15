Overall Standings: Les Gets World Cup DH 2019

Jul 14, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Tracey Hannah well on her way to becoming a World Cup Champion

After some flat out racing in Les Gets let's see how the results stack up in the overall standings.

Individual Standings:
Elite Men


Elite Women


Team Standings:



