Overall Standings: Lousa World Cup DH 2020 - Round 3

Oct 30, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
Myriam Nicole back in poll position for tomorrow after a near 5 second advantage this afternoon.

After the first of two races this week in Lousa let's see how the results stack up in the overall standings.





Individual Standings:

Elite Women


Elite Men


Junior Women


Junior Men



Team Standings:



7 Comments

  • 1 0
 pretty sure there's a MISTAKE IN LORIS VERGIERS points tally - it has him with .........

1st for quali = 50pt,
58th for race - 3pt
17th for timed training - 53 pt

except he got 11th in time training, which im not sure but would give him 14points closer to matt walker

i'm shit at maths so someone please correct me if i got this wrong, if i'm right someone please tell the UCI they need to make sure Loris
  • 4 0
 So in order to win in Men's Elite you have to qualify 4th?
  • 1 0
 the winning recipe is be a puzzler on a v10 and qualify 4th
  • 3 0
 Maybe to win you just need to ride for the Syndicate.
  • 1 0
 So stoked on this race season even if its over in a month. Right down to the wire. Cmon Matt Walker lad!!!
  • 1 3
 How does Loris win everything, but come in second overall?
  • 1 0
 He flatted today and Walker came second.

Post a Comment



