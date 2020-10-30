Pinkbike.com
Overall Standings: Lousa World Cup DH 2020 - Round 3
Oct 30, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
After the first of two races this week in Lousa let's see how the results stack up in the overall standings.
Individual Standings:
Elite Women
Elite Men
Junior Women
Junior Men
Team Standings:
7 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
forkbrayker
(1 mins ago)
pretty sure there's a MISTAKE IN LORIS VERGIERS points tally - it has him with .........
1st for quali = 50pt,
58th for race - 3pt
17th for timed training - 53 pt
except he got 11th in time training, which im not sure but would give him 14points closer to matt walker
i'm shit at maths so someone please correct me if i got this wrong, if i'm right someone please tell the UCI they need to make sure Loris
[Reply]
4
0
vid1998
(43 mins ago)
So in order to win in Men's Elite you have to qualify 4th?
[Reply]
1
0
Albatrosse
(19 mins ago)
the winning recipe is be a puzzler on a v10 and qualify 4th
[Reply]
3
0
bookem13
(22 mins ago)
Maybe to win you just need to ride for the Syndicate.
[Reply]
1
0
marinlmasher
(7 mins ago)
So stoked on this race season even if its over in a month. Right down to the wire. Cmon Matt Walker lad!!!
[Reply]
1
3
createthemess
(16 mins ago)
How does Loris win everything, but come in second overall?
[Reply]
1
0
marinlmasher
(7 mins ago)
He flatted today and Walker came second.
[Reply]
