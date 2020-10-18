Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Overall Standings: Maribor DH World Cup 2020
Oct 18, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
After two incredible races in Maribor let's see how the results stack up in the overall standings.
Individual Standings:
Elite Women
Elite Men
Junior Women
Junior Men
Team Standings:
Posted In:
Racing and Events
DH Racing
Maribor World Cup Dh 2020
World Cup DH
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
First Look: Specialized's New Carbon Stumpjumper Ditches the Horst Link
118261 views
Final Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 - Round 1
83269 views
First Ride: 2021 Norco Shore - Freeride's Alive
66766 views
Qualifying Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020
66411 views
Bike Check: Loic Bruni's Specialized Demo
60221 views
Qualifying Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 - Round 2
58536 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk Turns an Abandoned Mine into the Ultimate Line - Raw 100 V6
58216 views
First Ride: 2021 Nukeproof Mega
57278 views
1 Comment
Score
Time
1
0
dolores
(21 mins ago)
The 'Fantasy League' jinx is real, and we are to blame. Hot Fantasy picks for:
Leogang - Anne Terpstra struggled with her lungs, DNF.
Leogang - Vali Höll crashed before finals, DNS.
Maribor - Reece Wilson crashed before finals, DNS.
Citing safety reasons, Pinkbike should remove Vergier and Daprela from the available roster for Lousã, no joking.
#facts
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010242
Mobile Version of Website
1 Comment
Leogang - Anne Terpstra struggled with her lungs, DNF.
Leogang - Vali Höll crashed before finals, DNS.
Maribor - Reece Wilson crashed before finals, DNS.
Citing safety reasons, Pinkbike should remove Vergier and Daprela from the available roster for Lousã, no joking. #facts
Post a Comment