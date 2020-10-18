Overall Standings: Maribor DH World Cup 2020

Oct 18, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
Marine Cabirou sporting the leader s jersey. Don t take her qualifying result to heart she wont be going down without a fight in finals.

After two incredible races in Maribor let's see how the results stack up in the overall standings.





Individual Standings:

Elite Women


Elite Men


Junior Women


Junior Men



Team Standings:



1 Comment

  • 1 0
 The 'Fantasy League' jinx is real, and we are to blame. Hot Fantasy picks for:

Leogang - Anne Terpstra struggled with her lungs, DNF.
Leogang - Vali Höll crashed before finals, DNS.
Maribor - Reece Wilson crashed before finals, DNS.

Citing safety reasons, Pinkbike should remove Vergier and Daprela from the available roster for Lousã, no joking. #facts

