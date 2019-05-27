RACING

Overall Standings - Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2019

May 27, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
Nino Schurter s every move was being closely monitored.

With the dust settled in Nove Mesto, let's see who sits where in the overall until round 3 in Andorra in July.


Elite Men:

1st. Mathieu Van Der Poel: 700 pts
2nd. Mathias Flueckiger: 500 pts
3rd. Nino Schuter: 485 pts
4th. Maxime Marotte: 425 pts
5th. Henrique Avancini: 370 pts


Elite Women:

1st. Kate Courtney: 700 pts
2nd. Jolanda Neff: 490 pts
3rd. Chloe Woodruff: 385 pts
4th. Rebecca McConnell: 378 pts
5th. Anne Tauber: 350 pts


Men
A perfect weekend for Van Der Poel see him extend his lead at the top of the standings from Flueckiger. However, as he's due to miss the next few rounds, he may not get to enjoy the leader's jersey for very long. Schurter and Flueckiger are separated by just 25 points and look set to battle it out for dominance through the rest of the season.

Individual


Team


Women
Another stellar weekend for Kate Courtney sees her sitting comfortably at the top of the standings. She has a lead of more than 200 points back to Jolanda Neff after only two rounds. Rebecca McConnell makes the biggest strides forwards, gaining ten places after her heroic second place finish.

Individual


Team



 I am almost sorry for Nino, he Has been invincible, but MVDP shows there's new generation that is taking the lead, not only in XC but also DH and Enduro. I'm still a big fan of Nino though!
 MVDP become MVP for this year

