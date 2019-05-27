Overall Standings - Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2019



Elite Men:



1st. Mathieu Van Der Poel: 700 pts

2nd. Mathias Flueckiger: 500 pts

3rd. Nino Schuter: 485 pts

4th. Maxime Marotte: 425 pts

5th. Henrique Avancini: 370 pts





Elite Women:



1st. Kate Courtney: 700 pts

2nd. Jolanda Neff: 490 pts

3rd. Chloe Woodruff: 385 pts

4th. Rebecca McConnell: 378 pts

5th. Anne Tauber: 350 pts





Men

Individual

Team

Women

Individual

Team

With the dust settled in Nove Mesto, let's see who sits where in the overall until round 3 in Andorra in July.A perfect weekend for Van Der Poel see him extend his lead at the top of the standings from Flueckiger. However, as he's due to miss the next few rounds, he may not get to enjoy the leader's jersey for very long. Schurter and Flueckiger are separated by just 25 points and look set to battle it out for dominance through the rest of the season.Another stellar weekend for Kate Courtney sees her sitting comfortably at the top of the standings. She has a lead of more than 200 points back to Jolanda Neff after only two rounds. Rebecca McConnell makes the biggest strides forwards, gaining ten places after her heroic second place finish.