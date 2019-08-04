Overall Standings: Val di Sole World Cup DH 2019

Aug 3, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Marine Cabirou annihilated the competition today a commanding way to take her debut victory.

After some wild racing in Val di Sole let's see how the results stack up in the overall standings.

Individual Standings:
Elite Men


Elite Women


Junior Men


Junior Women



Team Standings:



