Overall Standings: Val di Sole World Cup XC 2019

Aug 4, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Pauline Ferrand Prevot had an incredible ride and took a well deserved win.

After some great racing in Val di Sole let's see how the results stack up in the overall standings.

Individual Standings:
Elite Men


Elite Women



Team Standings:
Elite Men's Teams


Elite Women's Teams



2 Comments

  • + 2
 According to the massive amount of comments here, pinkbike's audience doesn't seem to give a single s**t about XCO results
  • + 2
 Rissveds will now be able to race in the short track, and hopefully get a good starting position.

