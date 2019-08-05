Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Crankworx
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Overall Standings: Val di Sole World Cup XC 2019
Aug 4, 2019
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
After some great racing in Val di Sole let's see how the results stack up in the overall standings.
Individual Standings:
Elite Men
Elite Women
Team Standings:
Elite Men's Teams
Elite Women's Teams
Regions in Article
Val Di Sole
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Val Di Sole World Cup Xc 2019
World Cup XC
XC Racing
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Final Results: Val di Sole World Cup DH 2019
93611 views
Results: Qualifying - Val di Sole World Cup DH 2019
80534 views
7 Protective Frame Tapes Ridden & Rated
66092 views
Pinkbike Poll: Who is the Most Stylish Mountain Biker of All Time?
53899 views
Video: Mountain Biker Narrowly Avoids Hitting 2 Bear Cubs
47505 views
Industry Veteran Andrew Bernstein Critically Injured in Boulder Hit and Run - Updated 7/31
41947 views
Video: Transition Announces All New TR11 Downhill Bike
38204 views
Tech Randoms: Val di Sole World Cup DH 2019
37579 views
2 Comments
Score
Time
+ 2
bastmann
(1 hours ago)
According to the massive amount of comments here, pinkbike's audience doesn't seem to give a single s**t about XCO results
[Reply]
+ 2
iamamodel
(22 mins ago)
Rissveds will now be able to race in the short track, and hopefully get a good starting position.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.018730
Mobile Version of Website
2 Comments
Post a Comment