Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Crankworx
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Overall Standings: Vallnord World Cup DH 2019
Jul 8, 2019
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
After facing some tough conditions in Vallnord let's see how the results stack up in the overall standings.
Individual Standings:
Elite Men
Elite Women
Team Standings:
Regions in Article
Vallnord Bike Park
Posted In:
Racing and Events
DH Racing
Vallnord World Cup Dh 2019
World Cup DH
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Review: The 2020 Santa Cruz Hightower Gets a New Look & More Travel
99063 views
Motorcycle Racer & Freeride Pioneer Carlin Dunne Has Died in Accident on Pikes Peak
95875 views
Final Results - Vallnord DH World Cup 2019
91528 views
Results: Qualifying - Vallnord World Cup DH 2019
63304 views
RockShox Recalls 29-Inch Lyrik and Yari Forks
62667 views
9 Pro Enduro Machines - EWS Les Orres 2019
52456 views
Final Results: EWS Les Orres 2019
52321 views
Tech Randoms: Vallnord DH World Cup 2019
47558 views
9 Comments
Score
Time
+ 7
BamaBiscuits
(37 mins ago)
Eddie Masters goes and wins an enduro instead of racing and stays in the top 20. That man’s having a helluva season.
[Reply]
+ 1
JoseMPM
(32 mins ago)
Sure, the juniors are all but decided, but it would be nice to still post them?
[Reply]
+ 0
pimpin-gimp
(1 hours ago)
Just thought I’d pop up to say those scribd links work fine, and that I could clearly read everything I wanted to. I don’t get the hate.
[Reply]
+ 3
T-Bot
(43 mins ago)
Do you read it on a phone or a computer? It works fine on a computer but scrolling on a touch scene is terrible.
[Reply]
+ 4
Steventux
(37 mins ago)
No problems with school toilet paper either? Don't tell me... Linux desktops are awesome? Never get thirsty on a Capra?
[Reply]
+ 1
m1dg3t
(32 mins ago)
@Steventux
: What, you don't enjoy wiping your bum with sandpaper?
[Reply]
+ 1
Rubberelli
(1 mins ago)
They should add Privateers as a team for the team rankings.
[Reply]
+ 1
bfalcao
(47 mins ago)
The consistency of Troy is unreal!
[Reply]
+ 0
vinay
(30 mins ago)
Yeah, even though he isn't at the top anymore, I'm still rooting for him. That said, Loic may have had one "bad" race (and maybe relatively poor qualifiers at Maribor) but other than that he's been consistently at the top too.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.028247
Mobile Version of Website
9 Comments
Post a Comment