Overall Standings: Vallnord World Cup DH 2019

Jul 8, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
The moment Loic Bruni realised he d taken his third win of the season.

After facing some tough conditions in Vallnord let's see how the results stack up in the overall standings.

Individual Standings:
Elite Men


Elite Women


Team Standings:



Vallnord Bike Park

9 Comments

  • + 7
 Eddie Masters goes and wins an enduro instead of racing and stays in the top 20. That man’s having a helluva season.
  • + 1
 Sure, the juniors are all but decided, but it would be nice to still post them? Big Grin
  • + 0
 Just thought I’d pop up to say those scribd links work fine, and that I could clearly read everything I wanted to. I don’t get the hate.
  • + 3
 Do you read it on a phone or a computer? It works fine on a computer but scrolling on a touch scene is terrible.
  • + 4
 No problems with school toilet paper either? Don't tell me... Linux desktops are awesome? Never get thirsty on a Capra?
  • + 1
 @Steventux: What, you don't enjoy wiping your bum with sandpaper?
  • + 1
 They should add Privateers as a team for the team rankings.
  • + 1
 The consistency of Troy is unreal!
  • + 0
 Yeah, even though he isn't at the top anymore, I'm still rooting for him. That said, Loic may have had one "bad" race (and maybe relatively poor qualifiers at Maribor) but other than that he's been consistently at the top too.

