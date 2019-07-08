Overall Standings: Vallnord World Cup XC 2019

Jul 8, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Anne Terpstra rode with patience and played her cards perfectly.

After the historic racing in Vallnord here is how the overall standings stack up once the dust settled in Andorra.

Individual Standings:
Elite Men


Elite Women



