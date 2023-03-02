Video: 'Override' With Jacob Mullen On The New Remote 160

‘Twas the night before shredding and along came a stormJacob
awoke to a bike, far from his norm
Electric and zippy and full of raw power
The perfect machine to ride hard for hours
The Kona Remote 160
is the ultimate weapon. Your power + electric power = the ultimate shred machine. It’s the self-shuttling rig that makes any day a big ride day. Laps on laps, trails on trails. The electric revolution is here. Maybe we’ll all wake up from a dream and become electrified. Stranger things have happened…
