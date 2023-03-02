Video: 'Override' With Jacob Mullen On The New Remote 160

Mar 2, 2023
by Kona Bikes  

‘Twas the night before shredding and along came a storm
Jacob awoke to a bike, far from his norm
Electric and zippy and full of raw power
The perfect machine to ride hard for hours

The Kona Remote 160 is the ultimate weapon. Your power + electric power = the ultimate shred machine. It’s the self-shuttling rig that makes any day a big ride day. Laps on laps, trails on trails. The electric revolution is here. Maybe we’ll all wake up from a dream and become electrified. Stranger things have happened…

Jacob Mullen rides the remote 160


Posted In:
Videos eMTB Kona Jacob Mullen


4 Comments

  • 9 2
 Man the push for motorized vehicles on trails is insane..I don't get it ..isn't this the wrong site for these mopeds..I'm genuinely curious it's already hard enough to gain access on bikes to wilderness areas .. interesting the marketing behind these things..
  • 5 0
 I don't even ride EMTB and I can already tell you those EXO+ tires arent gonna last 1 ride.
  • 3 0
 Exo+ came on my new bike. First ride, sidewall puncture. Wasn't even rocky. Since then its acquired five more. Plugs don't even want to stay in, had one blow out on a flat pedally section.
  • 2 0
 ECO FEE: $15, what?





