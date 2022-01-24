close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Owner of Lapierre, Ghost, Haibike & More Bought in €1.56 Billion Deal

Jan 24, 2022
by James Smurthwaite  

The Accell Group, owner of Lapierre, Ghost, Haibike, Raleigh & more, has been bought in a deal totalling €1.56 billion by a consortium led by the KKR Group.

KKR Group is an American investment firm with involvement in brands as wide ranging as Gibson guitars, Epic Games and Lyft alongside a number of pharmaceutical, energy, financial and property businesses. Accell will not be the first cycling brand in the group's portfolio as it is also an investor in Zwift, following a $450 million funding injection it gave to the brand in September 2020 for a minority stake.

The Consortium will take the Accell Group private after reaching a conditional agreement of €58 per share, representing a total value of approximately €1.56 billion. This price is a premium of 26% over the closing price of Accell's shares on 21 January 2022 and a premium of 21% to the Group’s all-time high closing price of €48.00 per share.

Accell Group will largely remain unchanged for now with CEO Ton Anbeek, CFO Ruben Baldew and CSCO Francesca Gamboni continuing in their roles from the Group's headquarters in Heerenveen, Netherlands. A KKR press release also states that, "the Group’s corporate identity, integrity, values and culture will be maintained" and "all existing rights and benefits of the Group’s employees will be respected and no reduction of the workforce of the Group is envisaged as a direct consequence of the Transaction or completion thereof."

bigquotesToday’s announcement marks an important step for Accell Group. With the Consortium as our new shareholder we will have a financially strong and knowledgeable partner to accelerate the roll-out of our existing strategic roadmap, enhance our global footprint, explore suitable acquisitions and further leverage our scale. As such, the Transaction will enable us to take a leap forward as a group which also brings along enhanced career opportunities for our employees. We continuously strive to be a leader in the bicycle industry by combining smart design and innovative technology with the best value and customer experience. With KKR coming on board as majority shareholder, and with the continued support of Teslin, we would be able to accelerate the execution of our strategic agenda, launch new innovations for green mobility and support to the benefit of people and communities.Ton Anbeek, CEO, Accell Group

The KKR Group says it will be hoping to create a longterm strategy for Accell to "accelerate the growth and roll-out of the Group’s business strategy, including potential acquisitions," as well as "launch new innovations for green mobility and support to the benefit of people and communities."

More info, here.

Posted In:
Industry News Ghost Haibike Lapierre Bikes


Must Read This Week
18 Bikes That Could Be Updated in 2022
80451 views
Iron Horse Sunday Reborn - A Classic Downhill Bike Modified with Modern Geometry & Mullet Wheels
73292 views
Kona Bikes Sold to Kent Outdoors
63455 views
Atherton Bikes Launch Direct to Consumer Website Sales
54958 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Reliable Are Modern Mountain Bikes?
49615 views
Details Revealed for Hope's New Tech 4 Levers
47809 views
Review: Supersapiens Constant Glucose Monitor
43111 views
Athletes Now Need to be Fully Vaccinated Against COVID to Compete in France
41070 views

20 Comments

  • 17 2
 vulture capitalist firms do nothing good. these brands will be rinsed and dumped in the bin.
  • 3 0
 The bit that worries me is paying 26% over odds, during a (albeit supply chain limiting) bubble. Accell's books would look unbelievable for the last 2 years, so there's a chance of a big drop off when things level out. Which when you have shareholders to answer to, could lead to some rash decisions at brands / consumers expense.
  • 3 2
 Agreed and prices will go up and quality will go down.
  • 5 0
 I can see them heading to Sports Direct as we read this
  • 5 1
 Let's hope they take good care of her. BeOne (sports bike brand of Batavus, another Accell brand) was also bought by an American company. They sucked it dry and left it for dead. Bit of a shame for a brand that was once so iconic with athletes like Anneke Beerten, Michael Pascal, Bas de Bever and I think Michael Marosi was on the team too. Let's hope this is not their intention again. There are too many iconic brands in that consortium.
  • 2 4
 God forbid we lose Babboe and Loekie
  • 6 2
 @mi-bike: If we lose Babboe and Loekie, kids can only be transported on the backseat of a car. Non-obese kids will be a thing of the past.
  • 2 0
 There's only one Loekie and that's Loekie the Lion. Babboe is just another a cargo bike brand for transporting kids.
  • 1 0
 @vinay: Agree! Luckily we live in the best cycling country in the world. :-)
  • 7 0
 lower tier brands for some big money
  • 1 1
 Imagine spending $1.5B and nobody noticed?
  • 5 0
 Does that mean Sam Pilgrim gets paid more, or less?
  • 6 1
 Another one bites the dust
  • 6 6
 This moaning everytime an investment group buys a bike brand or if the investment group changes.
It seems lots of people completely forget about how big mountainbiking could become and how hard it is do find investors. Sure, some brands will die or already did. On the first hand it’s sad, on the other hand for the sake of the sport, it’s not always that bad. Niche brands will always be available for a reason and sure at certain price point.

Keep in mind, a lot of innovative products and news were developed by brands belonging to a bigger investment group. Does that mean the brand loses its “heart and soul”? I don’t give a darn as long as people ON the bikes keep their heart & soul. Sorry to burst your bubble, a “product” doesn’t have a soul.
  • 1 0
 Is there a bigger bike brand that wasn't sold in the 2020s? Looks like those brands switch owners more often than you change your underwear!
  • 2 2
 Ah yes, the bike industry is in trouble because of the supply chain issues. Have to raise the prices to not lose money with bikes for sure
  • 2 0
 and the beat goes on...
  • 1 0
 Congratulations! Always good to see the small independents do well Pimp
  • 1 3
 The kkk took my baby away...
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008154
Mobile Version of Website