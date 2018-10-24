BRAND STORIES

Video: Riding Annecy's Steep & Gnarly Trails

Oct 24, 2018
by Variable Visual  

Rivieride in Annecy: A story by Only What's Necessary

Parmelan mountain Rivieride L -bas annecy trip
Parmelan mountain viewed from a trail made by locals riders

JRNL:004 – Rivieride in Annecy

For our second Là-bas trip we decided to climb a little to Annecy, and check the playground of our friends and locals riders living around the lake, but also meet the guys of Only Whats Necessary in their studio. Some hours of driving from the French Riviera, and here we are, Annecy just appeared, it's now time to learn to ride on roots, steep and slippery trails.

Flowy trail by Born to jump Rivieride L -bas annecy trip
The trail of the Born to jump crew on the east side of the lake is steep and fun!

Flowy trail by Born to jump Rivieride L -bas annecy trip
Flowy trail by Born to jump Rivieride L -bas annecy trip

Flowy trail by Born to jump Rivieride L -bas annecy trip
Congrats to the trail builders, flowy and smooth trail always born from a passionate community.

OWN Studio visit OWN FR 01 shoes Rivieride L -bas annecy trip
After this first taste of Annecy, we took the afternoon to meet with OWN founders and designers at their working studio.

OWN Studio visit OWN FR 01 shoes Rivieride L -bas annecy trip

OWN Studio visit OWN FR 01 shoes Rivieride L -bas annecy trip
OWN Studio visit OWN FR 01 shoes Rivieride L -bas annecy trip

A lot of exchange about the actual product, our experience with it, and the future of the FR01 shoes and more. Thanks Warren and Dan for opening the door to this mysterious place.

Natural enduro trail on mont Veyrier Rivieride L -bas annecy trip
Mont Veyrier, a labyrinth of trails on the east side of the Annecy lake, a must ride!

Rivieride L -bas annecy trip
Rivieride L -bas annecy trip

Glacier des alpes totaste Rivieride L -bas annecy trip
Touristic tour in the old Annecy, 20min in a waiting line to taste the ice cream from "Glacier des Alpes"

Night walk beside the lake Rivieride L -bas annecy trip
Annecy offers a nice promenade around the lake, a lot of artistic works in the street and this bridge looks cooler like this!

Rivieride L -bas annecy trip Rivieride L -bas annecy trip
The trails around Annecy are really different and fun to ride, if you chill not so far, have a stop to enjoy this giant playground around the lake!

Rivieride L -bas annecy trip
Rivieride L -bas annecy trip

Rivieride L -bas annecy trip
Southern east of the lake, Col de la Forclaz offer you an amazing view on the lake and Annecy.

Thanks to our friends around Annecy who helped us to discover the trails, the local riders for their advice and the trails builders for their work!

Rivieride
OnlyWhatsNecessary
Words, photos and video: Rivieride / Variable Visual

