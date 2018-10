Video: Riding Annecy's Steep & Gnarly Trails

Parmelan mountain viewed from a trail made by locals riders

JRNL:004 – Rivieride in Annecy

The trail of the Born to jump crew on the east side of the lake is steep and fun!

Congrats to the trail builders, flowy and smooth trail always born from a passionate community.

After this first taste of Annecy, we took the afternoon to meet with OWN founders and designers at their working studio.

Mont Veyrier, a labyrinth of trails on the east side of the Annecy lake, a must ride!

Touristic tour in the old Annecy, 20min in a waiting line to taste the ice cream from "Glacier des Alpes"

Annecy offers a nice promenade around the lake, a lot of artistic works in the street and this bridge looks cooler like this!

The trails around Annecy are really different and fun to ride, if you chill not so far, have a stop to enjoy this giant playground around the lake!

Southern east of the lake, Col de la Forclaz offer you an amazing view on the lake and Annecy.

Rivieride in Annecy: A story by Only What's NecessaryFor our second Là-bas trip we decided to climb a little to Annecy, and check the playground of our friends and locals riders living around the lake, but also meet the guys of Only Whats Necessary in their studio. Some hours of driving from the French Riviera, and here we are, Annecy just appeared, it's now time to learn to ride on roots, steep and slippery trails.A lot of exchange about the actual product, our experience with it, and the future of the FR01 shoes and more. Thanks Warren and Dan for opening the door to this mysterious place.Thanks to our friends around Annecy who helped us to discover the trails, the local riders for their advice and the trails builders for their work!Words, photos and video: Rivieride