Video: Riding Annecy's Steep & Gnarly Trails

Parmelan mountain viewed from a trail made by locals riders

JRNL:004 – Rivieride in Annecy

The trail of the Born to jump crew on the east side of the lake is steep and fun!

Congrats to the trail builders, flowy and smooth trail always born from a passionate community.

After this first taste of Annecy, we took the afternoon to meet with OWN founders and designers at their working studio.

Mont Veyrier, a labyrinth of trails on the east side of the Annecy lake, a must ride!

Touristic tour in the old Annecy, 20min in a waiting line to taste the ice cream from "Glacier des Alpes"

Annecy offers a nice promenade around the lake, a lot of artistic works in the street and this bridge looks cooler like this!

The trails around Annecy are really different and fun to ride, if you chill not so far, have a stop to enjoy this giant playground around the lake!

Southern east of the lake, Col de la Forclaz offer you an amazing view on the lake and Annecy.