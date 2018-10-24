Video: Riding Annecy's Steep & Gnarly Trails

Rivieride in Annecy: A story by Only What's NecessaryJRNL:004 – Rivieride in Annecy
For our second Là-bas trip we decided to climb a little to Annecy, and check the playground of our friends and locals riders living around the lake, but also meet the guys of Only Whats Necessary in their studio. Some hours of driving from the French Riviera, and here we are, Annecy just appeared, it's now time to learn to ride on roots, steep and slippery trails.
A lot of exchange about the actual product, our experience with it, and the future of the FR01 shoes and more. Thanks Warren and Dan for opening the door to this mysterious place.
Thanks to our friends around Annecy who helped us to discover the trails, the local riders for their advice and the trails builders for their work!RivierideOnlyWhatsNecessary
Words, photos and video: Rivieride
/ Variable Visual
