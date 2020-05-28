Andreani Group Announces PAC-1 Dual Compound SuperMousse Tire Insert

May 28, 2020
by AndreaniGroup  
SuperMousse PAC-1 detail


PRESS RELEASE: SuperMousse

The SuperMousse PAC-1 is a product different from the ones you are used to seeing; it is the first dual-compound mousse composed of an external red hyperelastic part to ensure stronger grip and ride comfort, and an internal black harder one that will help you to absorb and dampen impacts and help eliminate pinch flats. Developed by Andreani Group to optimize the tubeless tires' functioning, it offers exceptional durability and reliability, especially for riders with a more aggressive riding style.

Being the first point of contact with the ground that works in synchronism with the tire, the mousse plays an important role in terms of harmony and efficiency of the bike damping system. It prevents the bead from loosening and saves the rim, and it can be used when the tire is completely flat without creating any kind of damage to the rim. The Andreani SuperMousse works with any tubeless valve.

SuperMousse PAC-1

Installation

First of all, unroll the Pac-1 from the packaging taking care to do not damage the red compound with sharp objects. Place it on the rim - putting the black side facing the hub – and, after measuring, cut the Pac-1 to size the SuperMousse to the rim. Join the Pac-1 with the zip and adhesive provided in the package and wet it to facilitate the tire installation. Insert the first tire bead sidewall on the rim, install the Pac-1 and complete the tire beading using standard plastic levers. Deflate the tyre and insert 80 - 120ml of sealant (our bike technicians recommend a sealant like Stans NoTubes or other ammonia-free sealants) through the valve by using a syringe. Inflate at low pressure (0.8 - 1 bar) and shake the wheel to distribute the sealant inside the tire, and then reach the desired pressure. And now? You have just to enjoy your ride!




The PAC-1, is available with diameters of 26”, 27.5” and 29”, and in the size S for XC and Marathon (rim width from 21mm to 26mm), M for Trail Bike, Enduro and eBike (rim width from 25mm to 30mm), and the L one for DH and eBike (rim width from 28mm to 35mm); of course the choice depends on the tire used.

For more information about the Andreani SuperMousse PAC-1, click here.

