Pace Announces the RC429 - A Versatile Steel Off-Roader

RC429 Trail Edition // Photo by Nick Hill ~ NM Design

PRESS RELEASE: Pace Cycles

RC429 - The Unicorn

RC429 Gravel Edition // Photo by Nick Hill ~ NM Design

RC429 Gravel Edition // Bags by Restrap // Photo by Nick Hill ~ NM Design

Technical data:



• 100-130mm travel

• Slack/progressive geometry

• Flat bar/Drop bar compatible

• Suspension/rigid fork compatible

• 29" boosted wheels

• Made in Europe

• Reynolds 853 steel

• Designed/tested in North Yorkshire

• Big range of mounting options on frame and fork

• UDH / T Type compatible

• Custom builds available

• Dynamo lighting internal rooting





Designed in North Yorkshire, Made in Europe // Photos by Nick Hill

RC429 Downcountry Edition // Bags by Restrap // Photo by Nick Hill ~ NM Design

RC429 Trail Edition // Photo by Nick Hill ~ NM Design

Finish:

All geometry and specifications can be found on the website: www.pacecycles.com

The new RC429 is a North Yorkshire-bred down country steel hardtail. It's your rowdy sibling to our longer travel RC529. Designed to redefine what's possible within this segment this model has a range of applications and builds from trail to bikepacking, flat bar to drops.Hitting a sweet spot for general trail riding or bike-packing this is the ultimate do-it-all bike you've been looking for, its roots are hardtail trail but can double as your life-long partner for travelling far and wide.Off-road riding and what that encompasses has progressed and consequently so have our bikes. Whether or not you want to take the easy way or the hard route the RC429 is designed to meet modern demands yet within a simple and supremely durable machine. The frame has design elements in place that make that whole bikepacking experience much better from dynamo cable internal routing to a multiple bag and rack mount positions.Aswell as allowing you to reignite your spirit for adventure the RC429 is also designed to fuel a fast-paced XC power hour, ride through any landscape of your choice or tuck in on the drop bars on a gravel fireroad, this is a bike that's ready to rise to any occasion and get you away from it all.We worked by drawing on the best of our knowledge in terms of ergonomics, innovative, high performance and electronics. And we developed this new chassis specifically for off-road adventure so when you reach your destination and want to explore more the 429s progressive geometry won't hold you back or limit your riding options.RC429 is functional, a 'sport tool', competent, technologically advanced and effective like all Pace designs.The RC429 is a partner for the long haul.Colours - Moss Grey, Sid Blue and Rioja Red. Black decals, all under a clear gloss lacquer.Anti-Corrosion protection applied before paint systemPrice - £899 frame only, rolling chassis and 3 bike variations available - T Pack (Trail Build) - D Pack (Down country Build) and G Pack (Gravel Build) Then there's also three build options within each 'Pack'. We wanted to give the customer all the options to suit their riding style, but if there's something you want to change, we can custom build anything for you.Availability - March 2024 for medium and large. June for Small and XL. Pre-order open now - place a refundable deposit to secure frame.