Pace Announces the RC429 - A Versatile Steel Off-Roader

Jan 2, 2024
by Pace Cycles  
photo
RC429 Trail Edition // Photo by Nick Hill ~ NM Design

PRESS RELEASE: Pace Cycles

RC429 - The Unicorn

The new RC429 is a North Yorkshire-bred down country steel hardtail. It's your rowdy sibling to our longer travel RC529. Designed to redefine what's possible within this segment this model has a range of applications and builds from trail to bikepacking, flat bar to drops.

Hitting a sweet spot for general trail riding or bike-packing this is the ultimate do-it-all bike you've been looking for, its roots are hardtail trail but can double as your life-long partner for travelling far and wide.

Off-road riding and what that encompasses has progressed and consequently so have our bikes. Whether or not you want to take the easy way or the hard route the RC429 is designed to meet modern demands yet within a simple and supremely durable machine. The frame has design elements in place that make that whole bikepacking experience much better from dynamo cable internal routing to a multiple bag and rack mount positions.

Aswell as allowing you to reignite your spirit for adventure the RC429 is also designed to fuel a fast-paced XC power hour, ride through any landscape of your choice or tuck in on the drop bars on a gravel fireroad, this is a bike that's ready to rise to any occasion and get you away from it all.

photo
RC429 Gravel Edition // Photo by Nick Hill ~ NM Design

photo
RC429 Gravel Edition // Bags by Restrap // Photo by Nick Hill ~ NM Design

Technical data:

• 100-130mm travel
• Slack/progressive geometry
• Flat bar/Drop bar compatible
• Suspension/rigid fork compatible
• 29" boosted wheels
• Made in Europe

• Reynolds 853 steel
• Designed/tested in North Yorkshire
• Big range of mounting options on frame and fork
• UDH / T Type compatible
• Custom builds available
• Dynamo lighting internal rooting


photo
photo
Designed in North Yorkshire, Made in Europe // Photos by Nick Hill

photo
RC429 Downcountry Edition // Bags by Restrap // Photo by Nick Hill ~ NM Design

We worked by drawing on the best of our knowledge in terms of ergonomics, innovative, high performance and electronics. And we developed this new chassis specifically for off-road adventure so when you reach your destination and want to explore more the 429s progressive geometry won't hold you back or limit your riding options.

RC429 is functional, a 'sport tool', competent, technologically advanced and effective like all Pace designs.

The RC429 is a partner for the long haul.

photo
RC429 Trail Edition // Photo by Nick Hill ~ NM Design

Finish:
Colours - Moss Grey, Sid Blue and Rioja Red. Black decals, all under a clear gloss lacquer.
Anti-Corrosion protection applied before paint system

Price - £899 frame only, rolling chassis and 3 bike variations available - T Pack (Trail Build) - D Pack (Down country Build) and G Pack (Gravel Build) Then there's also three build options within each 'Pack'. We wanted to give the customer all the options to suit their riding style, but if there's something you want to change, we can custom build anything for you.

Availability - March 2024 for medium and large. June for Small and XL. Pre-order open now - place a refundable deposit to secure frame.

All geometry and specifications can be found on the website: www.pacecycles.com

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Pace


Author Info:
pacecycles avatar

Member since Sep 5, 2018
10 articles
7 Comments
  • 6 0
 The drop bar looks a lil goofy with that geometry, but overall looks like a really solid hardtail.
  • 2 0
 That's a damn nice looking bike.
  • 1 0
 Is that TType with a Shimano casette? Wouldn't have thought the chain would be compatible?
  • 1 0
 Vertical dropouts, booooo
  • 1 0
 I think this is one of the biggest downsides to all the bikes that have gone to UDH/transmission... Not many options with UDH and a sliding dropout Frown
  • 1 0
 Unless it has square tubo no and is purple it isn’t a pace
  • 1 0
 Damn, I lusted after their bikes in the 90s...they were soooo hot!







