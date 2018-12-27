Pace Cycles Announces Details for The RC295 - Their First Carbon Full Suspension Bike

PRESS RELEASE: Pace Cycles

THE RC295 THE DARKEST HORSE FROM THE PACE STABLE Available in 2019. Keep up to date on the Pace website

Available in 2019. Keep up to date on the Pace website

The Pace Free Floating System with metric shock

Pace rider Ben Smith-Price

All images and video by Sam Flanagan

Merry Christmas holidays to you all, from our first ever carbon full suspension bike - The highest performance Pace ever and the darkest horse from our stable. A carbon composite thoroughbred conceived to be ridden hard yet stay poised and unruffled.You'll find the RC295 remarkably versatile as happy in the trail centre as it is on an enduro stage or any trail paved with mud, roots and rocks. Utilising the latest generation of our unique free floating system with metric shock to keep the wheel hooked up and driving hard.Long, low and supremely composed - we'd like to present the state-of-the-art RC295.This is the prototype. Available to you in 2019.This is a prototype, more information will be coming shortly. Here is some points to keep you going for now...• Material: Carbon Fibre• Wheelsize: 29"• Front Travel: 130mm-150mm• Rear Travel: 135mm• Thru axle boost• Internal cable routing• Integral headset• Sealed bearings• Effective top tube length on this large: 642mm• Head tube angle: 64.5 degrees• Size: Medium, Large and Xtra Large• Availability: 2019