Pace Cycles Announces Details for The RC295 - Their First Carbon Full Suspension Bike

PRESS RELEASE: Pace Cycles
Merry Christmas holidays to you all, from our first ever carbon full suspension bike - The highest performance Pace ever and the darkest horse from our stable. A carbon composite thoroughbred conceived to be ridden hard yet stay poised and unruffled.
Available in 2019. Keep up to date on the Pace website
You'll find the RC295 remarkably versatile as happy in the trail centre as it is on an enduro stage or any trail paved with mud, roots and rocks. Utilising the latest generation of our unique free floating system with metric shock to keep the wheel hooked up and driving hard.
Long, low and supremely composed - we'd like to present the state-of-the-art RC295.
This is the prototype. Available to you in 2019.
This is a prototype, more information will be coming shortly. Here is some points to keep you going for now...
• Material: Carbon Fibre
• Wheelsize: 29"
• Front Travel: 130mm-150mm
• Rear Travel: 135mm
• Thru axle boost
• Internal cable routing
• Integral headset
• Sealed bearings
• Effective top tube length on this large: 642mm
• Head tube angle: 64.5 degrees
• Size: Medium, Large and Xtra Large
• Availability: 2019The Pace Free Floating System with metric shock
Pace rider Ben Smith-Price
All images and video by Sam Flanagan
12 Comments
Frame looks interesting, but why no steel version?
Looking fwd to more details.
I’m assuming because when you want to produce a product for sale outside of a shed-size business selling 5-6 frames then you can’t just swap between materials on a whim, plus you would have entirely different design parameters.
Do you ask why Specialized don’t make a steel frame enduro?
Confused
