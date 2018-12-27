PRESS RELEASES

Pace Cycles Announces Details for The RC295 - Their First Carbon Full Suspension Bike

Dec 27, 2018
by Pace Cycles  
The Pace RC295

by pacecycles
PRESS RELEASE: Pace Cycles

Merry Christmas holidays to you all, from our first ever carbon full suspension bike - The highest performance Pace ever and the darkest horse from our stable. A carbon composite thoroughbred conceived to be ridden hard yet stay poised and unruffled.


The new Pace carbon fibre full suspension bike.
THE
RC295
THE DARKEST HORSE FROM THE PACE STABLE
Available in 2019. Keep up to date on the Pace website


You'll find the RC295 remarkably versatile as happy in the trail centre as it is on an enduro stage or any trail paved with mud, roots and rocks. Utilising the latest generation of our unique free floating system with metric shock to keep the wheel hooked up and driving hard.

Long, low and supremely composed - we'd like to present the state-of-the-art RC295.

This is the prototype. Available to you in 2019.

The new Pace carbon fibre full suspension bike.
Available in 2019. Keep up to date on the Pace website

This is a prototype, more information will be coming shortly. Here is some points to keep you going for now...

• Material: Carbon Fibre
• Wheelsize: 29"
• Front Travel: 130mm-150mm
• Rear Travel: 135mm
• Thru axle boost
• Internal cable routing
• Integral headset
• Sealed bearings
• Effective top tube length on this large: 642mm
• Head tube angle: 64.5 degrees
• Size: Medium, Large and Xtra Large
• Availability: 2019


The Pace Free Floating System with metric shock

Pace rider Ben Smith-Price

All images and video by Sam Flanagan

MENTIONS: @pacecycles


12 Comments

  • + 5
 Hopefully Pace shows better attention to detail with the frame than with proofreading the title - article talks about the "RC295" and title about "RC627"
  • - 2
 I see it was fixed.
Frame looks interesting, but why no steel version?
Looking fwd to more details.
  • + 0
 @rjp1: why no steel version of the frame?

I’m assuming because when you want to produce a product for sale outside of a shed-size business selling 5-6 frames then you can’t just swap between materials on a whim, plus you would have entirely different design parameters.

Do you ask why Specialized don’t make a steel frame enduro?
  • + 6
 They must have had a giant of an engineer to design that bike. A real maestro of suspension engineering.
  • + 5
 Looks like they deliberately posted crappy photos so you can't really tell what the bike is.
  • + 2
 Pace still exist? And they don't make a fork? I mean a Pace bike without a Pace fork? Madness.
  • + 2
 DT Swiss bought the fork designs from PACE years ago. So Throw a DT on the front and voila.
  • + 2
 I thought they made salsa
  • + 1
 It’s as if they don’t want anyone to see it.. making every shot blurry, but then also don’t want to shoot a rider riding it actually fast..
Confused
  • + 1
 -10 points for calling it "Xtra large". Shoots any potential credibility out the window.
  • + 2
 Richard Cunningham doing the review then?
  • + 2
 Pace forks to match?

Post a Comment



