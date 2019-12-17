Pace Cycles Launch RC295 Trail Bike

Photo by Sam Flanagan

Press Release: Pace Cycles

Photo by Sam Flanagan

The Features:



• Material: Full Carbon Fibre hand-laid Toray fibres unidirectional.

• Wheelsize: 29" front and rear or 27.5+" rear using offset bushing.

• Fork Travel: 140-150mm. Rear Travel: 135mm.

• Included: Cable/Hose protector sleeves beneath BB. Rockguardz under frame protection. Spare gear hanger kit.



• 0% Finance available (UK only).

• Rolling Chassis, Complete Bikes and Custom Builds available.

• Frame price of £1899 incl Rockshox Deluxe RT3 Factory tuned shock.

• 10 year warranty on frame and bearings.

• Pace Freefloater Suspension Linkages. CNC machined from billet 7000 series aluminium with anodised surface finish.



Photos by Gee Milner

Pricing & Availability



Geometry & Sizing

Geometry is shown using a 140mm travel fork.

Photo by Sam Flanagan

To pre-order or for more info visit www.pacecycles.com

Welcome to the highest performance Pace ever and the darkest horse from our stable. A carbon composite thoroughbred conceived to be ridden hard, yet stay poised and unruffled.We believe the RC295 is remarkably versatile; as happy in the trail centre as it is on an enduro stage or any trail paved with mud, roots and rocks. Utilising the latest generation of our unique free-floating suspension system and fitted with a metric shock. Long, low and supremely composed - we'd like to present the state-of-the-art RC295. Available to order. From £1899It’s been a year since we revealed our new prototype Pace RC295 and since then we’ve been putting in the hard miles, sweating the details, and buffing the design for production. And now we’re ready- tooled up and fired up with the first production frame out of the mould and ready for assembly with our latest 2020 build kits. Like our other framesets, the RC295 will now be available as an Ultimate Rolling Chassis, Factory Ultimate complete bike build (as well as a Custom Build Option) and of course a Frame only option but within that frame kit we thought that a premium product like this should come fully loaded.We’ve equipped our Pace frame with the Rockshox Deluxe RT3, factory tuned to complement the kinematics of the ‘295 with the shock and also featuring an Offset Bushing to allow adjustment of the bikes ride height and compliment your choice of 29er or 27.5”+ rear wheel.The frame also comes equipped with a top drawer finishing kit- Thru Axle from DTSwiss, Seatclamp from Hope and a complete spare Pace Gear Hanger Kit.For protection, we’re also including a full-size carbon fibre frame protector for the underside of the mainframe custom moulded by Rockguardz, plus a pair of Armour Tubes to protect the cables and hoses beneath the BB.All the above package is available for £1899. Pre-order open now. Delivery: All sizes due in January.Colour: Gloss raw carbon finish with a matte night khaki stickers (under a matte lacquer). Only available in this colour.• Frameset price of £1899.• Rolling Chassis including latest Rockshox Pike Ultimate 150mm travel fork with Charger RC2 damper, Hope Headset, Hunt Trail Wheelset - 29" front and rear or 27.5" rear and Shimano or XD Driver.• Ultimate GX complete bike £3999.• Ultimate XT complete bike £4149.Prices quoted includes UK VAT but excludes delivery (available Worldwide). Only available directly through our website.