Pace Cycles Launch RC295 Trail Bike

Dec 17, 2019
by Pace Cycles  
Pace RC295
Photo by Sam Flanagan

Press Release: Pace Cycles

Welcome to the highest performance Pace ever and the darkest horse from our stable. A carbon composite thoroughbred conceived to be ridden hard, yet stay poised and unruffled.

We believe the RC295 is remarkably versatile; as happy in the trail centre as it is on an enduro stage or any trail paved with mud, roots and rocks. Utilising the latest generation of our unique free-floating suspension system and fitted with a metric shock. Long, low and supremely composed - we'd like to present the state-of-the-art RC295. Available to order. From £1899

Pace RC295
Photo by Sam Flanagan


The Features:


• Material: Full Carbon Fibre hand-laid Toray fibres unidirectional.
• Wheelsize: 29" front and rear or 27.5+" rear using offset bushing.
• Fork Travel: 140-150mm. Rear Travel: 135mm.
• Included: Cable/Hose protector sleeves beneath BB. Rockguardz under frame protection. Spare gear hanger kit.

• 0% Finance available (UK only).
• Rolling Chassis, Complete Bikes and Custom Builds available.
• Frame price of £1899 incl Rockshox Deluxe RT3 Factory tuned shock.
• 10 year warranty on frame and bearings.
• Pace Freefloater Suspension Linkages. CNC machined from billet 7000 series aluminium with anodised surface finish.

Pace RC295 Photo by Gee Milner

Pace RC295

Pace RC295
Pace RC295
Photos by Gee Milner

It’s been a year since we revealed our new prototype Pace RC295 and since then we’ve been putting in the hard miles, sweating the details, and buffing the design for production. And now we’re ready- tooled up and fired up with the first production frame out of the mould and ready for assembly with our latest 2020 build kits. Like our other framesets, the RC295 will now be available as an Ultimate Rolling Chassis, Factory Ultimate complete bike build (as well as a Custom Build Option) and of course a Frame only option but within that frame kit we thought that a premium product like this should come fully loaded.

We’ve equipped our Pace frame with the Rockshox Deluxe RT3, factory tuned to complement the kinematics of the ‘295 with the shock and also featuring an Offset Bushing to allow adjustment of the bikes ride height and compliment your choice of 29er or 27.5”+ rear wheel.

The frame also comes equipped with a top drawer finishing kit- Thru Axle from DTSwiss, Seatclamp from Hope and a complete spare Pace Gear Hanger Kit.

For protection, we’re also including a full-size carbon fibre frame protector for the underside of the mainframe custom moulded by Rockguardz, plus a pair of Armour Tubes to protect the cables and hoses beneath the BB.

All the above package is available for £1899. Pre-order open now. Delivery: All sizes due in January.

Colour: Gloss raw carbon finish with a matte night khaki stickers (under a matte lacquer). Only available in this colour.

Pricing & Availability

• Frameset price of £1899.
• Rolling Chassis including latest Rockshox Pike Ultimate 150mm travel fork with Charger RC2 damper, Hope Headset, Hunt Trail Wheelset - 29" front and rear or 27.5" rear and Shimano or XD Driver.
• Ultimate GX complete bike £3999.
• Ultimate XT complete bike £4149.

Prices quoted includes UK VAT but excludes delivery (available Worldwide). Only available directly through our website.



Geometry & Sizing

Pace RC295 Geometry Sizing chart.
Geometry is shown using a 140mm travel fork.

Photo by Sam Flanagan

To pre-order or for more info visit www.pacecycles.com

 Bah it's not a hardtail. Clickbait junk. Seriously , always wanted a Pace back in the 90s. This looks really sweet. Deck it out in Hope and Renthal for the full Brexit edition.
  • 1 0
 Amazing they can sell this at £1.9k when the market seems to price a frame like this around £3k without all the extras like the rockguardz.

Geo is absolutely banging. Can’t wait to try one.
  • 1 0
 $2500 USD before shipping which I can't figure out because Pace just wants the deposit. Probably $120 USD for frame delivery to US??
  • 1 0
 Every company should make a dream build video when they launch a new bike. I'd never even heard of Pace and I found myself wondering if I could afford one
  • 1 1
 This bike looks like so much fun! I hope I get a chance to try one out someday.
  • 1 0
 Is this the special Xmas Dream Build?
  • 1 0
 never heard of the brand

