Pace Cycles Unveils Their New 170mm eMTB

• Material: Pace custom alloy frame. High strength and durability- Hand made, tough T6 heat treated & beautiful in natural polished finish.

• Wheelsize: Mixed wheels 27.5" rear and 29" front or both 29". Built in shock flip chip.

• Travel: 170mm. Rear Travel: 170mm. Both coil, a new plush E Bike riding experience

• Shimano EP8 motor. Light, more efficient and more powerful.

• 726Wh compact battery. Long Range and low centre of gravity. Easily accessible housed in the broad spar alloy downtube.

• Latest general integrated E-Bike lights. Extend your big day even when the sun sets. Worlds first road-legal high beam/ dip. The headlight has 10 automotive LEDs, non-submerged deep beam developed for long travel bikes and high/broad high beam for curve illumination.

• Efficient Pace 4 bar suspension system. Maximum control with minimum squat & pedal feedback.

• Twin Carbon-Fibre Rockguards. 1x high strength motor Skid Plate combined with 1x rock deflector.

• Adjustable Radiator Vent. Assists battery temp for longer range and battery life.

• Low profile frame. Allows long drop seatpost. 213mm drop on large as standard.



Geometry





www.pacecycles.com The RC170E is still in development so watch out for further spy shots and teasers as the full EMTB story unfolds during 2021...

Little fish catching the big sharks.Big days out shredding big mountains- the core of mountain biking and often the stuff of legends. Demands on body and mind often limit your scope in this terrain but in this case not the bike. With big 726wh battery capacity, burly long travel coil suspension and progressive geometry the 170e just keeps on giving well beyond the point where most E-Bikes have turned back for home.The combination of bikes and motors have a long history in the Pace family business- the boss Adrian, raced enduro motorcycles on a National & International basis and that's how Pace Cycles started 30+ years ago. Adrian designed his own mountain bike to help him keep race fit...and that's when the RC100 was born. Cathy Adrian's wife rode a Yamaha trailbike and daughters Aimee and Sophie often rode shotgun round the paddock. So the RC170E takes the family business back full circle in many ways to a time when mountain bikes and dirtbikes were a constant in family and business life. It wasn't a matter of 'if' just a matter of 'when' Adrian was going to design an EBike and he had no doubt that the RC170E was going to be the most complex but equally thrilling design he has done yet. Developing a motorised mountain bike is anything but sticking a drive unit into the BB and its this long heritage which has produced the highly evolved, practical cutting edge design of the RC170E. And for a small company like Pace Cycles developing an EBike is both challenging and exciting expanding the product line up from hardcore steel hardtails and carbon-fibre trail bikes into high-performance aluminium E Bikes.With numbers that would make an EWS bike blush the all alloy 170e is built for speed in trashy terrain either up or down- long low and slack doesn’t even cover it- low enough so even an average Joe can use the full 213mm dropper. 29er wheel up front for control and roll over matched to either a 27.5” out back for turn in speed or 29er for flat out hauling. Either way consistent geometry courtesy of a Flip-Chip in the coil shock.The tough all alloy chassis is designed to keep the mass low and central complimenting the coil suspension to deliver lively yet stable handling, all centred with a flat motor orientation (more a motor is rotated up the higher the mass) and a battery that’s at least 40mm shorter than even a 625wh. Your big day won’t stop when the sun sets either courtesy of built in front and rear lights- socially responsible with headlight dip and bright enough to compare with an enduro motorcycle.Complemented with the latest tech spec’ including Shimano's high torque and supremely controllable EP8 motor (protected with carbon skid plate) & 12 spd transmission, Hope V4’s hauling you to a stop with 200/220 rotor combination, Marzocchi Coil suspension and finishing kit from the worlds best brands.Benefit from the same ride experience as latest gen manual bikes featuring short chainstay, low BB, steep seattube and long reach combined with slack headtube angle. Full figures to be announced once we have the production model here. But to give you an idea on the large proto...•Headtube Angle 63•Seat Tube Angle 78•BB Height 334•Chainstay 444•Reach 504•Seat Tube Length 410