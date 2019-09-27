Kali Launches Their New Affordable Pace Helmet

PRESS RELEASE: Kali Protectives

Brad Waldron, CEO of Kali Protectives and all-around helmet nerd, is excited to announce the launch of Kali’s all new helmet, the Pace. This in-molded helmet puts our Low Density Layer (LDL) technology in your hands at an affordable price point to ensure that even on the most leisurely of rides, you've got the linear and rotational protection expected from a Kali lid.The Pace is an all-mountain helmet. Something anybody could and would want to use, no matter what level of rider they are. This could double as your tool around town helmet, a great helmet to pull on if you are going for a ride with the kids. The Pace is a great everyday, go anywhere helmet.The Pace was announced quite a while ago because Kali got super excited about what we had going on and when the initial prototypes arrived, this helmet was way better than even we expected. The first runs were just super dialed. It was ready to show. Then you stop and realize you have to make the other sizes and dial in the stuff that is required to actually put the helmets on the shelves. We had to put the brakes on for a minute, but we’re still super excited about how this helmet turned out in the end The things we’re most proud of is bringing some of our LDL (Low Density Layer) technology down to an affordable price. Up until now, all the helmets we made that included LDL technology were well over a 100 dollars and the Pace comes in at a impressive 65 dollars retail. This came about from searching and searching for material options. The fact that we can actually afford to put this technology into a helmet at this price point is super exciting.We believe all helmets are built way too hard. It has to do with the testing standards and the desire to protect against the worst of the worst hits. But the reality is 80 percent of our impacts are well below 100 g's, and we start to see brain trauma at only 50 g’s. So we, as an industry, have to start taking into account the small hits when we design our helmets. So many studies, including studies done at Virginia Tech and the Imperial College of London, as well as so many others, are showing brain trauma is happening way below what we are currently testing for. By putting in a Low Density Layer and starting to dissipate the impact sooner, we are helping riders be protected across a full range of impacts, from the small knocks to the big hits.We feel like the Pace is a great looking lid, filled with great technology at a reasonable price point. It took a little longer to get it to you, but it’s tight. We’ve been wearing them and we’re stoked for you to pull one on.