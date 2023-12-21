Video: Highlights From Pacific City Weekend Slayer with Carson Storch, R-Dog, Hannah Bergemann & friends.

Riders: Carson Storch, Ryan “R-Dog” Howard, Hannah Bergemann, Matt “Oatman” Edleston, Lear Miller, Dusty Wygle, Josh Venti, Arlie Connolly, Sam Sherwood, and Eric Lawrenuk

Music provided by these RAD local bands:



Performed by "Weekend Slayer", "Fast Apparatus", and "Cece vs The Drug Czar Pt.2"Performed by Heartset



Performed by "Reign", "Redline", "Do it in Blood", and "Candle Wax"Performed by Space Mesa

"The Hunt is On"

Performed by Lunker

Eric Lawrenuk

The perfect storm of a weekend has formed, and we're headed down to Pacific City Oregon to ride private trails with Carson Storch, and his crew of absolute shredders. As soon as we arrive, we're given headlamps and go for a ROWDY night ride filled with close-calls. Day two; we battle the weather and sneak in a couple laps with the crew before getting shut down by Mother Nature. Grab your rain gear, and get ready to rock-out in a literal storm of good times.

On days 3 and 4, the clouds part just in time for the crew to rip the jumps and berms of "Corkscrew", followed by a huge rock and roll fest at the local bar. Cam McCaul, and Dusty Wygle's band Space Mesa perform, along with Josh Venti's band Lunker in celebration of our host Arica's Birthday. The day after the party was...gloomy; but that didn't stop us from hiking the sand-dunes at the beach to shred some turns!

It's the final day of our epic weekend on the Oregon Coast, and we cram in a HUGE sessions. Hannah Bergemann joins the crew and the weather has come around, but that isn't to say the trails are free of snow or mud. We hit some classic downhill/singletrack, and save the best for last... a session on a wicked jump-line, ending with a "blind lap" down the lower section of trail, guided by Carson yelling instructions on how to survive.

Banner Image property of Lear Miller