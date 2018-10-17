Video: Smooth Style in the French Mountains

Pacôme has 19 years old and study in Annecy. He started cycling competitions at the age of 10 where he practiced for 5 years BMX race in addition to motocross. It is on his training track in Cran-Gevrier where he spent his childhood that we decided to shot the first part of the video
It's been many months since I had the idea of this project. I always appreciated the smooth riding style of Pacôme. We finally have the opportunity to shoot together after his 4 months injury.
Filmmaker/Photographer: Lucas Leufen MediaInstagram
