Video: Smooth Style in the French Mountains

Oct 16, 2018
by Lucas Leufen  
Pacôme His-Gornet training at HOME (Annecy, France)

by Lucas74
PACOME HIS
TRAINING AT
HOME

Air time
Pac me pumping hard
Pac me on his training track in Cran-Gevrier France

Pacôme has 19 years old and study in Annecy. He started cycling competitions at the age of 10 where he practiced for 5 years BMX race in addition to motocross. It is on his training track in Cran-Gevrier where he spent his childhood that we decided to shot the first part of the video


Pac me scrubbing hard on a fresh new trail near Annecy France.
After these years of BMX race competitions, Pacôme turned to Downhill racing.

Climb shoot repeat.
Pac me His-Gornet is a young french racer

It's been many months since I had the idea of this project. I always appreciated the smooth riding style of Pacôme. We finally have the opportunity to shoot together after his 4 months injury.

Filmmaker/Photographer: Lucas Leufen Media
Instagram - Facebook

3 Comments

  • + 1
 Elles semblent bien desséchées les forets de Haute-Savoie..
Bon style ceci dit Smile
  • + 1
 Now try that without a dropper post and the seat right up! Super style mon gars.
  • + 1
 Sweet riding and nice looking trails and bike!

