Video: Smooth Style in the French Mountains

After these years of BMX race competitions, Pacôme turned to Downhill racing.

Pacôme has 19 years old and study in Annecy. He started cycling competitions at the age of 10 where he practiced for 5 years BMX race in addition to motocross. It is on his training track in Cran-Gevrier where he spent his childhood that we decided to shot the first part of the videoIt's been many months since I had the idea of this project. I always appreciated the smooth riding style of Pacôme. We finally have the opportunity to shoot together after his 4 months injury.Filmmaker/Photographer: Lucas Leufen Media