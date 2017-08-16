Pain for Pleasure: Garbanzo Downhill Photo Epic - Crankworx Whistler 2017









The first of the Crankworx gravity races kicked off today with the event that really needs no introduction. The Garbanzo DH, starting atop the peak of the same name and winding its way down some of Whistler Bike Park's most iconic trails, once again lived up to its reputation as a true punisher. While not the longest race run on the mountain these days thanks to the opening of Top of the World and the Enduro World Series, it is easily still the roughest and gnarliest race run in all of the park.



Straight of the gate and into Original Sin as the warmup, riders arms and legs are already burning before the true rowdiness even begins. That being the rocky and rooty gnar of the Whistler's classic trail In Deep. Every bike enters in one piece but not every bike makes it out in the same condition, and multiple riders had dreams of glory smashed to bits on the rocks. Those who do make it out cleanly then have the flatter trails of Whistler's lower park to contend with as they traverse across to the main base area. These trials are a mix of tight and technical and pure physical pedaling. So much so that it is common to see dropper posts installed on DH bikes and shock lockouts to aid in putting the power down through tired legs.



With Garbanzo's reputation for brutality and a lot of riders either feeling the fatigue from the weekend's EWS race or conserving energy for events still to come, the field seems to shrink a bit year after year, with only those who enjoy a true sufferfest signing up for the punishment. For the ladies, it would be Tracey Hannah who would reign supreme over Whistler local Claire Buchar and Swiss rider Emilie Siegenthaler. While in the men's race the true King of Garbanzo, Marcelo Gutierrez, took the win for an unprecedented 5th year in a row. Second would go to Sam Blenkinsop who possibly lost the race with a crash on one of the wooden bridges on In Deep, while rounding out the podium would be Jack Moir in third.





One pumped Tippie, keeping the PB stoke well alive in the In Deep forest. One pumped Tippie, keeping the PB stoke well alive in the In Deep forest.





Nothing but old man's beard swaying in Whistler's finest mountain air. Damn, that's fresh. Nothing but old man's beard swaying in Whistler's finest mountain air. Damn, that's fresh.





After all these years Garbanzo still hurts just the same. After all these years Garbanzo still hurts just the same.





A common sight at the finish line as the rocks of In Deep claimed victim after victim. A common sight at the finish line as the rocks of In Deep claimed victim after victim.





Nestoroff finding the smooth line on some Original Sin stone. Nestoroff finding the smooth line on some Original Sin stone.





Nik Nestoroff may have won the men's 17-18 category, but an even younger rider in the age class below actually had down the fastest time today. Nik Nestoroff may have won the men's 17-18 category, but an even younger rider in the age class below actually had down the fastest time today.





Half way down Garbanzo and sh*t gets real entering In Deep. Half way down Garbanzo and sh*t gets real entering In Deep.





Ed Masters left it all out on the track today making it down with a 12:39.04 and going straight into the hotseat. Ed Masters left it all out on the track today making it down with a 12:39.04 and going straight into the hotseat.





Masters watches as Jack Moir bumps him from the podium. Masters watches as Jack Moir bumps him from the podium.





Alex Fayolle blasts into the finish arena. Alex Fayolle blasts into the finish arena.





The man/beast who just claimed the keys to Whistler Bike Park. 5th today for Kovarik on Garbo. The man/beast who just claimed the keys to Whistler Bike Park. 5th today for Kovarik on Garbo.





The legend that is Chris Kovarik rounding out the top 5. The legend that is Chris Kovarik rounding out the top 5.





Adam Brayton putting his Cumbrian power and stamina to good use, gassing to 6th. Adam Brayton putting his Cumbrian power and stamina to good use, gassing to 6th.





Canadian young gun, Magnus Manson, put time into some big names today riding to 7th place. Canadian young gun, Magnus Manson, put time into some big names today riding to 7th place.





EWS racer Marco Osborne decided to go for another day of punishment on top of what he endured over the weekend. EWS racer Marco Osborne decided to go for another day of punishment on top of what he endured over the weekend.





Tires were here... 2 weeks of Whistler will do that to your rubber. Tires were here... 2 weeks of Whistler will do that to your rubber.





Canada's 2nd fastest lady hammering through the upper woods of Original sin, headed to 4th place. Canada's 2nd fastest lady hammering through the upper woods of Original sin, headed to 4th place.





4th for Miranda Miller. 4th for Miranda Miller.





Whistler local Clair Buchar bringing home the silver. Whistler local Clair Buchar bringing home the silver.





Emilie Siegenthaler came out swinging for this marathon race and stormed to 3rd. Emilie Siegenthaler came out swinging for this marathon race and stormed to 3rd.





An exhausted but happy Emilie Siegenthaler in 3rd. An exhausted but happy Emilie Siegenthaler in 3rd.





Tracey Hannah seems to be in dangerous form right now headed towards a very exciting World Champs in her home town next month. Tracey Hannah seems to be in dangerous form right now headed towards a very exciting World Champs in her home town next month.





Tracey Hannah won by a huge margin on her prototype Polygon. Tracey Hannah won by a huge margin on her prototype Polygon.





None of the other ladies were even close. None of the other ladies were even close.





The winning smile of Tracey Hannah. The winning smile of Tracey Hannah.





Blenkinsop destroyed the ragged Garbo course on his enduro bike and had he stayed on for the duration would have surely taken it. Blenkinsop destroyed the ragged Garbo course on his enduro bike and had he stayed on for the duration would have surely taken it.





What could have been for Sam Blenkinsop. Only six seconds back despite coming off his bike on one of the old school wooden bridges on In Deep. What could have been for Sam Blenkinsop. Only six seconds back despite coming off his bike on one of the old school wooden bridges on In Deep.





Sandwiched between two DH bikes with different wheel sizes on the podium was Sam Blenkinsop on his EWS machine. Sandwiched between two DH bikes with different wheel sizes on the podium was Sam Blenkinsop on his EWS machine.





Jack Moir continues his chase for the king of Crankworx adding a more than solid 3rd place to his hefty stash of points. Jack Moir continues his chase for the king of Crankworx adding a more than solid 3rd place to his hefty stash of points.





Jack Moir coasts the big 29er into 3rd. Jack Moir coasts the big 29er into 3rd.





Jack was hungry for the win, but it just wasn't his day. Jack was hungry for the win, but it just wasn't his day.





Unbelievable stamina and focus from Gutierrez makes him 5 times the Garbo boss. Unbelievable stamina and focus from Gutierrez makes him 5 times the Garbo boss.





Number one for the fifth year in a row for Marcelo Gutierrez. Number one for the fifth year in a row for Marcelo Gutierrez.





Dropper posts on DH bikes are all the rage for Garbanzo. Dropper posts on DH bikes are all the rage for Garbanzo.





Jack Moir was testing out a lockout system on his DH bike, a likely addition we will see a lot of at World Champs in a few weeks. Jack Moir was testing out a lockout system on his DH bike, a likely addition we will see a lot of at World Champs in a few weeks.





Good vibes all day every day for Marcelo Gutierrez. Good vibes all day every day for Marcelo Gutierrez.





The remnants from another day of racing leave their mark at the finish line The remnants from another day of racing leave their mark at the finish line





5 times a charm for Marcelo in Whistler. 5 times a charm for Marcelo in Whistler.





Those who took on the beast that is Garbanzo and prevailed. Those who took on the beast that is Garbanzo and prevailed.





Another shower of champagne washes away the dust of another day of racing at Crankworx Whistler. Another shower of champagne washes away the dust of another day of racing at Crankworx Whistler.





