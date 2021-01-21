Painting & Building Matt Jones' Custom Marin Alcatraz for his 'Design & Conquer' Film

Marin have been lucky enough to be involved with a few Image Design Custom bikes, so when we decided to do a special bike for Matt Jones, they were our first choice. We wanted to do a bike that showcased some of the things we knew were special to Matt: His engagement, his car, his Dirt Jump Crew and Moose the dog! IDC took some ideas on paper and delivered something that Matt will cherish forever. — John Oldale, Marin Bikes