PANNING FOR GOLD Dan Milner's 2018 in pictures Tom Bodkin, Mount Myohyang, North Korea.

La Puna, Argentina, January 2018

The badlands of La Puna - following an ancient trail though one of the most fun landscapes we've ever ridden.

There are few villages in La Puna, which means guesthouses are rare. Camping is option 2 but comes with a view and a very real sense of 'out there'. Big wheels plus big tyres equals big attention from the mayor of Santa Ana village.

Travis and Will putting the Full Stache through its paces on day one of a 3-day traverse at 4000 metres.

Early starts get the early light. Travis Brown knows big days in the saddle with a lot of unknowns mean no lie-ins.

Navarino Island, Chile, January 2018

Navarino is not for the feint hearted and keeps its trails well guarded by serious hike-a-bike climbs.

Check your bar width. Riding on Navarino is varied and wild. A little trail fun a third of the way into the Dientes de Navarino circuit. Hard to believe it was snowing half an hour earlier.

Ainsa, Spain, June 2018

Rafa and Emilio head to the top of Comodoto Peak. La vida pura: Pablo and Rafa riding above Ainsa.

Switzerland, July 2018

Zermatt: land of drama. That's maybe why Nicolas Wicki and Matthias Guntensperger call it home.

Yann Guigoz and Ludo May on a late lap out from the Hotel Weisshorn in the Val d'Anniviers. Ludo May and Yann Guigoz threading the long descent from Visperterminen to Visp.

Markus Gerber and Francois Bucher aren't small, but they feel it in Grindelwaldl. Davos-Klosters boasts 700 Km of marked trails to ride. Anthony and Denny like living here.

Scotland, July 2018

Definitely one of the most beautiful places on Earth. And if that's not reason enough to come here, there are trails too.

Kyrgyzstan, August 2018

Big mountains and broad plains shape Kyrgyzstan's landscapes. And spreading across them both are thousands of horse trails that make for great singletrack.

Tom Oehler checks the weather from the doorway of a guesthouse. We rode the best descent of the trip in the rain this day and were glad a warm guesthouse was waiting. In Kyrgyzstan there is always a pot of hot chai waiting at the end of a wet ride.

Bike trips are all about interacting with the locals, and bikes let you do that well. One of our support crew gives Rene's a bike a try.

North Korea, September 2018

No matter where you go in the world, Max Schumann knows a good manual is appreciated by everyone, big and small.

12 hours of rain turns a fun tech descent into a real challenge, or if you're Harald Philip, a slightly less fun descent.

New experience? How about a domestic flight, North Korea style. A smile, a wave, a laugh and a look of astonishment.

Mont Blanc, September 2018

What better way to cross a border than with your wheels off the ground? Nate and Francesco on the Col de la Seigne, airing between Italy and France.