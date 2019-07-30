Paraplegic's Adaptive Bike Stolen in Calgary

Ryan St. Lawrence was on a trip across Canada this week when his custom Santa Cruz V-10, with special adaptations to help him ride, was stolen outside of a Hilton Garden Inn near the Calgary, AB airport. The heavily modified V-10, along with a Specialized Enduro EVO, were locked to a van but the locks were cut overnight. Both bikes are nowhere to be found. Ryan and his friends are asking fellow mountain bikers to be on the lookout.
Ryan's modified V-10 and his riding partner's Specialized Enduro EVO were both stolen.
Just this past week, Ryan did a heli-drop at Retallack...a huge accomplishment.
In 2016, St. Lawrence was paralyzed from the waist down following an accident
at Highland Mountain Bike Park.
The New Hampshire resident, determined to get out in the mountains doing what he loved, built a custom Santa Cruz V-10 that allowed him to ride the trails he wanted to. According to posts on social media, he had launched a quest from New England to Calgary to ride the Canadian mountains...a dream of many and a tremendous accomplishment for Ryan. Just this week, he did a heli-drop at Retallack Lodge on an adaptive bike, a first, and a remarkable feat in and of itself.
Ryan's wife shared on social media, "This is so much more than a bike to him, so much more than a replaceable piece of equipment. This is freedom, redemption, recovery therapy. This is the thing that has brought him happiness again. Ryan has had so much taken from him already, so if humanity could conspire to get these bikes back to him, we would be so grateful."
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Ryan or his partner's bikes, please reach out.
Edit: Looks like it was locked to the hitch rack...
There are simply NO locks good enough to protect these bikes - anyone can put on a yellow vest, grab an angle grinder/cutter and leave with the bike in 5 minutes without anyone approaching him...
PinkBike, can you start a crowd-funding company to help Ryan to replace bike?
There's a special place in hell for scum like this.
