Paraplegic's Adaptive Bike Stolen in Calgary

Jul 30, 2019
by Daniel Sapp  
Ryan St. Lawrence was on a trip across Canada this week when his custom Santa Cruz V-10, with special adaptations to help him ride, was stolen outside of a Hilton Garden Inn near the Calgary, AB airport. The heavily modified V-10, along with a Specialized Enduro EVO, were locked to a van but the locks were cut overnight. Both bikes are nowhere to be found. Ryan and his friends are asking fellow mountain bikers to be on the lookout.

Ryan's modified V-10 and his riding partner's Specialized Enduro EVO were both stolen.
Just this past week, Ryan did a heli-drop at Retallack...a huge accomplishment.

In 2016, St. Lawrence was paralyzed from the waist down following an accident at Highland Mountain Bike Park.

The New Hampshire resident, determined to get out in the mountains doing what he loved, built a custom Santa Cruz V-10 that allowed him to ride the trails he wanted to. According to posts on social media, he had launched a quest from New England to Calgary to ride the Canadian mountains...a dream of many and a tremendous accomplishment for Ryan. Just this week, he did a heli-drop at Retallack Lodge on an adaptive bike, a first, and a remarkable feat in and of itself.

Ryan's wife shared on social media, "This is so much more than a bike to him, so much more than a replaceable piece of equipment. This is freedom, redemption, recovery therapy. This is the thing that has brought him happiness again. Ryan has had so much taken from him already, so if humanity could conspire to get these bikes back to him, we would be so grateful."

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Ryan or his partner's bikes, please reach out.

40 Comments

  • + 62
 There is a special place in Hell for scum like this...
  No shit
 No shit
  • + 2
 I bet this kind of guy also steals canes from blind people, scams disabled people and repetitively asks money to his own grandma with alzheimer.
  • + 3
 In this case, there's an extra special place...
  • + 3
 it would be worth them stealing it for me to catch them stealing it!!! Pliers blow torch shovel desert..........
  • + 15
 WTF is wrong with people... I hope you get your bike back Ryan.
  • + 3
 So unfortunate and sad that there are people out there who would do this. Really hope you get your bike back, brother. Good news is likely that bike has a ton of bespoke components, making it seemingly impossible to "part out" #killallbiketheives
  • + 6
 When he gets it back can you do a feature on the modifications he made to make it adaptable?
  • + 1
 Here's some of it --> a href="https://www.pinkbike.com/news/Back-on-Bike-after-Spinal-Cord-Injury.html" target="blank">https://www.pinkbike.com/news/Back-on-Bike-after-Spinal-Cord-Injury.html/a>
  • + 4
 Terrible news. I'm sure that the mountain bike community would gladly come together and donate through GoFundMe or similar to get this champ a new ride if he didn't have the funds himself.
  • + 4
 A fantasy of mine is watching one of these piece of shit thieves steal my bike, and while chasing him down he gets ran over by a bus, and then backed over again like Phil Leotardo. Fuck bike thieves forever.
  • + 1
 @ross005 - I watched that Sopranos episode last night!
  • + 2
 I've always considered putting a little GPS tracker inside my handlebars or something, but I live in Ohio where bike theft isn't as rampant as it is in places like BC and Colorado. But its unfortunate that there are people out there that make you take such measures in the first place.
  • + 2
 So was it locked to a van or locked inside a van? Seems crazy to me to leave 10k in bikes on display in an airport hotel parking lot.

Edit: Looks like it was locked to the hitch rack...

dgx9rrgrsfte9.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/31213616/Webp.net-resizeimage.png
  • + 2
 People leaving such bikes unattended in the public are bound to learn a lesson.
There are simply NO locks good enough to protect these bikes - anyone can put on a yellow vest, grab an angle grinder/cutter and leave with the bike in 5 minutes without anyone approaching him...
  • + 1
 There is so much bike theft here in Calgary, it’s insane. Watching the news and it seems our police bust bike theft rings on the regular finding tons of stolen bikes. They part them out and ship them around the country. Disgusting rats.
  • + 3
 We have family in Calgary and have spread the word. They'll be checking the local classifieds for would be sellers. Best of luck to you both.
  • + 1
 That’s absolutely horrible. This is why I would never leave my bike on my rack, overnight, especially if it was decked out like this one. He should have known better but unfortunate none the less. Quite sad we live in a world where you can’t run into a grocery store without fear that your bike isn’t going to get stolen, even when it’s locked up.
  • + 2
 Any crowdfund for getting this guy a new bike, maybe someone who knows Ryan could set it up? I´ll throw in a tenner, I´m sure there´s plenty of people here who would join in...
  • + 4
 Вот пидорасы!!!!!

*suka blyat*

PinkBike, can you start a crowd-funding company to help Ryan to replace bike?
  • + 2
 C'mon guys, why so down on these bike thieves? That crystal meth ain't gonna buy itself.

There's a special place in hell for scum like this.
  • + 2
 In my fantasy of this event the thief would crash trying to ride it away and suffer a major spinal cord injury.
  • + 3
 but then could use it to ride again! oh the irony!
  • + 1
 Thank you guys for publishing this. Absolutely gutted for Ryan and disgusted about this news.
  • + 1
 Glad this finally made it onto pinkbike. Hopefully someone will have seen something.
  • + 0
 This sucks big time, but bike theives don’t discriminate towards anyone. Why on earth was this left outside a hotel over night?
  • + 1
 +1 it’s unfortunate but leaving a bike outside is asking to come back to nothing
  • + 3
 Fuck bike thieves
  • + 1
 ahhh this really sucks! What's wrong with people?! fingers crossed you get it back my dude!
  • + 1
 honestly it's a shame what novaday laws is so soft, for this arm of thief should be cut off
  • + 0
 Horrible...but why dear god to people leave fancy bikes on parked cars?? ALWAYS assume someone is after it. Lock? What lock? Take your baby inside please!
  • + 1
 I wish ass cancer upon the losers!
  • + 1
 Shared I hope they find it.
  • + 1
 That sucks so bad. I really really really hope you recover your bike dude
  • + 1
 unbelievable, I'm so bummed to hear this. I hope justice is served
  • - 1
 I hope this man/woman are found and beaten to death. Do most stolen bikes just get parted out? This seems like a nearly impossible rig to offload
  • + 1
 Not cool
  • + 1
 this is horrible news...
  • + 1
 instant Karma....
  • + 1
 One big fire, please....

Post a Comment



